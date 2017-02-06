Mobile
Guard ‘with grudge’ shoots Afghan diplomat dead in Pakistan

Paramilitary Rangers and police on alert amid fears of a possible extremist assault

Gulf News
 

KARACHI: An Afghan guard with a “personal grudge” shot dead a junior diplomat inside the Afghan consulate in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi on Monday, police said.

“The guard, Rehmat Ullah, opened fire on a junior diplomat Mohammad Zaki Uro, killing him on the spot and wounding another consulate official,” senior police official Azad Khan told AFP.

Paramilitary Rangers and a heavy police contingent surrounded the consulate immediately after the attack amid fears of a possible extremist assault.

“There was nothing of the sort and it seems the guard had some sort of personal grudge with the diplomat,” Khan said.

The guard has been arrested, he said, and an investigation launched.

The consulate is located in Karachi’s upscale Clifton neighbourhood. The missions of Indonesia, the United Kingdom and France are nearby.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and a major business and industrial hub, is rife with political, sectarian and ethnic militancy.

A strategic operation in the city by security forces in recent years has brought a lull in violence, but scattered attacks still take place.

