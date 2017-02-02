Gang leader shot dead in Karachi encounter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gang leader shot dead in Karachi encounter

Lyari kingpin Ladla earned notoriety as top commander for Uzair Baloch

Image Credit: Online
Noor Mohammad
Gulf News
 

Karachi: Paramilitary Rangers on Thursday announced that Noor Mohammad alias Baba Ladla, one of the kingpins of the Lyari gangs, was killed along with two of his accomplices in an armed encounter during a raid on Thursday morning.

Ladla earned notoriety as the top commander for Uzair Baloch, the don of Lyari, who was arrested by police last year for executing rival gang members and those who refused or failed to pay ransom or extortion money.

A press statement said the Pakistan Rangers Sindh received reliabel information that the Lyari gang commander was present in Phool Pati Lane.

“The terrorists fiercely resisted the Rangers with automatic firearms and hand grenades, [in an encounter] that lasted for 35 minutes,” the statement said.

“In the exchange of fire one of the most wanted and notorious commanders, Noor Mohammad alias Baba Ladla, died along with his two other accomplices — Sikandar, alias Sikko, and Mohammad Yaseen, alias Mama,” the Rangers said.

The law enforcement agency said Ladla was the most wanted person, known for running torture cells to permeate fear.

He was wanted by the police for 74 crimes.

Listing some of his murder charges, the Rangers said Ladla was wanted for the killing of Arshad Papu, another gangster of Lyari, as well as the deaths of Yasir Arafat and Shera Pathan, whose bodies were desecrated and then burnt to ashes.

He was also involved in murdering Haji Aslam, a resident of Dalmia neighbourhood, where he was killed along with five other people including his sons.

Ladla was also wanted over an attack on a police unit in 2012 ,in which constables Fayyaz and Tufail were killed.

He was also accused in the execution of three ethnic Mohajirs in 2013.

The Rangers also listed a list of crimes committed by Sikko and Mama, the accomplices.

“The killing of the Ladla group serves as an example for those young people, who would have joined the crime world after being inspired by people like him,” the Rangers said.

“They have been warned that they would not escape from the firm hold of law w as the Rangers shall continue its operation against such elements,” the Rangers said.

Ladla remained a symbol of horror in the Lyari area as the top executioner for Uzair Baloch, who fled to Iran after an organised crackdown was launched by the law enforcement agencies in 2013.

While in hiding Baloch and Ladla developed differences over their looted fortune, and their respective gangs started targeting each other, it is said.

Baloch was later arrested by Interpol from the Middle East and extradited to Pakistan, where he was booked in an illegal weapons case.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Holding court

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Snow on Jebel Jais

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa