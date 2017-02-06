Mobile
Former MQM leader Salim Shahzad arrested

Back after 24 years in exile, Shahzad says will announce next political move following consultations with family and friends

Gulf News
 

Karachi: A former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Saleem Shahzad, was on Monday arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport upon his return to Pakistan after 24 years away from the country, officials said.

Shahzad, one of MQM’s founding members, was living in London since 1992 and had announced his return on Twitter on Sunday, media reports said.

Arrest warrants had been issued for Shahzad in 2016 for the 10th time by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi in a case related to providing treatment and shelter to alleged terrorists.

The court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered immigration authorities to arrest him as soon as he arrived in Pakistan.

On his arrival on Monday from a Gulf state, immigration authorities confiscated his passport and informed the police.

Senior Superintendent Police Malir Rao Anwar said the Federal Investigation Agency contacted the police regarding the matter of his involvement in Dr Asim’s case, DawnNews reported.

Karachi police chief Mushtaq Mehar also confirmed his arrest.

Speaking to Geo News before taking his flight, Shahzad said he would announce his next political move after consulting with friends and family.

He alleged that various circles in Karachi were sending him threats of arrest but he was not afraid.

“I have not committed any crime, I am not afraid of getting arrested,” he told Geo News.

In 2014, Shahzad had spoken about “a corrupt lobby in the Muttahida which is against ideological workers.”

“These elements are involved in extortion, murder, smuggling and other illegal activities,” the London-based leader of the party had said.

The MQM has been in the throes of a power struggle since August 2016, with the Dr Farooq Sattar-led MQM dissociating itself from party chief Altaf Hussain.

Speaking to DawnNews about his current political affiliation, Shahzad denied having ties with the MQM-London.

“On August 22, I raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan zindabad’. Since then, I have severed all ties with MQM-London,” he said.

When asked whether he had come to “unite everyone”, Shahzad replied, “That is the plan.”

