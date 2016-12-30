Mobile
Development schemes aim to uplift people: Sharif

Prime Minister says speedy work on mega power generation projects is under way along with internal and regional connectivity projects

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the government aims to uplift the country’s citizens both socioeconomically and by offering equal opportunities for growth to all.

Talking to MNA Chaudhary Mohammad Tufail (NA-162 Sahiwal-III), here at the PM House, Sharif said his government’s endless efforts and dedication to resolve core issues had yielded positive results.

The Prime Minister said speedy work on mega power generation projects was under way along with internal and regional connectivity projects that would change the destiny of Pakistan.

He said public representatives should maintain contact with people in their constituencies to learn about their problems.

Tufail said the country was facing multiple challenges when the present government assumed office; however, the leadership of Sharif has steered the country out of crises.

“The people of Pakistan are confident that under your dynamic leadership, Pakistan will transform into a modern, democratic and developed state,” Tufail told Sharif.

Chaudhry Mohammad Arshad Jutt, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Revenue, was also present on this occasion.

