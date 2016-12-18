China-gifted chandelier put up at Jinnah’s mausoleum
Islamabad: A new chandelier representing China-Pakistan friendship has been installed at the Mazar-e-Quaid, the mausoleum of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, to replace the one given by China 46 years ago.
Chinese President Xi Jinping in his congratulatory message to Pakistan’s President, Mamnoon Hussain, on Saturday said the grand chandelier will be a symbol of friendship between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said the countries’ friendship benefits not only the fundamental interests of the two nations and peoples but also peace and development in the region and the world at large.
In 1970, the Chinese government presented a crystal chandelier as a national gift to the Pakistani government, which became an often-quoted memory of friendly exchanges between the two nations.
The new chandelier is a replica of the original, created by using the most advanced 3D scanning technology.
Mamnoon said the gift given by the Chinese government 46 years ago was a gesture that reflected the love of the people and leaders of China for the Pakistani people and the country’s founder Jinnah.
Share your views