Bullet-riddled body of intelligence officer found in Pakistan

Lahore: The bullet-riddled body of an intelligence officer, who had been kidnapped more than two years ago, has been found in Pakistan’s Punjab province, and it bears the marks of Daesh’s Pakistan chapter.

Inspector Umer Mobin Jilani of Intelligence Bureau (IB), a relative of Pakistan’s former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, was kidnapped by armed men in June 2014 on his way to office in Garden Town Multan, some 350km from Lahore.

The body of Jilani was found on the Old Shujabad Road, Multan, on Saturday.

Wrapped in a black plastic bag, the body was dressed in an orange uniform similar to the ones worn by prisoners at the US military’s Guantanamo Bay detention camp. His hands and feet were chained.

“Daesh Al Bakistan’, ‘Inspector Umer Monbin Jilani, Tareekh Aghwa’ was written on the back of his body, according to official sources.

The message accused him of being an agent of anti-Islam forces.

The Crime Investigation Department (CTD) of Punjab Police had been investigating this case.

According to a CTD official, the kidnappers of Jilani had moved him to Afghanistan the same year he was kidnapped.

The CTD had taken several suspects into custody but failed to rescue Jilani. It is believed that Jilani was kidnapped for his role in the arrest of some high profile members of Daesh’s Pakistan chapter.

The CTD has killed scores of Daesh activists in Pakistan during the past couple of years and is believed to have detained many, too.