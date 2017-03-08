Blasphemy on social media: Pakistan court orders officials to act

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Blasphemy on social media: Pakistan court orders officials to act

Anyone posting content offending religion is to be placed on Pakistan’s exit control list, court rules

Gulf News
 

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the government to put the names of those involved in posting blasphemous content on social media on its exit control list so as to bar them from leaving Pakistan.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a citizen who contended that blasphemous content on social media websites was hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Federal Secretary Interior Mohammad Arif Khan, representing Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Tariq Masood Yasin, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Syed Esmail Shah and officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appeared before the court.

The respondents were shown samples of ‘blasphemous’ content posted on social media in the chamber of IHC Chief Justice Siddiqui.

Subsequently, Justice Siddiqui directed them to place the names of those involved on the ECL.

He asked the PTA chairman what he had done so far to get the content taken off social media pages, Dawn online reported.

Justice Siddiqui directed the PTA to take action immediately and submit a report to him about the removal of the offensive material.

The interior ministry official assured the court that all possible measures would be taken to remove the content from social media and arrest the culprits.

The case was filed by Salman Shahid (son-in-law of Abdul Aziz of Lal Masjid fame), Dawn online reported.

Shahid’s petition alleged that such content had not been blocked by the respondents, neither had any steps been taken to remove it.

Justice Siddiqui said he had been unable to sleep since he saw the materials available with the court.

“I will go to every extent to bring this case to its logical end and if needed I will even ban social media in Pakistan,” he said, as reported by Dawn online.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Five terrorists executed in Pakistan

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE