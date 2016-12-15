Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Bid to remove Pakistan PM Sharif dismissed

Lahore High Court also throws out another petition targeting PM’s brother for alleged misuse of power and violation of his oath

Gulf News
 

Lahore: The Lahore High Court has dismissed a petition seeking Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, over charges of corruption, amid a row over the Panama Papers scandal.

The leaked Panama Papers allegedly name the prime minister’s family as having owned offshore companies and assets not shown on their wealth statements.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking disqualification of Sharif and his younger brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, for their alleged corrupt practices in different projects and those revealed in the Panama Papers.

The judge observed the petition was not maintainable before the court.

Petitioner Faisal Naseer alleged corruption is rampant in all government institutions without any accountability.

He said incompetent and corrupt people had been recruited in different departments even on the key posts.

He said the prime minster and chief minister of Punjab were responsible for the growth of the menace of corruption.

He further alleged Sharif and his children’s corruption had also been highlighted in the Panama Papers.

The petitioner pleaded that Sharif and Shahbaz be declared disqualified to hold any public office.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court Justice Ayesha Malek also dismissed another petition seeking disqualification of Shahbaz for alleged misuse of power and violation of his oath and court orders.

Justice Malek dismissed the petition filed by Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf Punjab president Ejaz Chaudhry, for being not maintainable, after hearing preliminary arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.

The petitioner’s counsel, former law minister Babar Awan, argued the chief minister misused his authority and allowed the shifting of his family’s sugar mills in violation of a ban.

He said the chief minister preferred his personal interest and failed to keep his oath.

He said the High Court had set aside the shifting of the sugar mills allowed by the respondent chief minister, which was enough to prove misuse of authority by the respondent.

Justice Malek observed that the decision cited by the counsel was related to shifting of sugar and did not carry any declaration with regard to the chief minister.

The judge further observed prima facie, the petition did not contain any evidence that could lead to disqualification of the chief minister.

The Supreme Court is hearing the Panamagate case after the Panama Papers released earlier this year showed his family owning offshore companies and assets.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Pakistan, Russia and China to talk peace

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party