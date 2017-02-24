Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Back to the land

Sharif eyes Pakistan’s vote bank with a bid to revive farming

  • A woman picks cotton at a field in the Lodhran district of Punjab province.Image Credit: Bloomberg
  • Cotton is loaded in a plucker at J.K. Spinning Mills in Khurrianwala, Punjab province. Image Credit: Bloomberg
Gulf News
 

ISLAMABAD

With just a year left before Pakistan’s general elections, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is wooing an industry that accounts for about half of the nation’s labour force.

Sharif intervened in January to reinstate an eight-month old fertiliser subsidy in a bid to reverse a drop in Pakistan’s farming output. The biggest beneficiaries for the largesse will be his home state of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populated with the largest tracts of farmland in a country where agriculture makes up about a fifth of the economy.

“With the election ahead, government is giving all forms of subsidies, fertiliser prices have come down and that’s a big kicker,” Atif Kaludi, chief financial officer at Engro Fertilisers Ltd., said in a phone interview. Pakistan’s four major crops: cotton, rice, sugar cane and wheat “were in losses last year, they will be making money now. There is going to be a significant improvement from last year.”

Sharif, who has also pledged to end power shortages that had been crippling factories, is now focusing on agriculture after output declined for the first time in more than a decade. More than half of Pakistan’s population of about 200 million live in rural areas dominated by large landowners who often influence voters, and mostly rely on farm income for a living.

The government ended the fertiliser subsidy after the National Food Security and Research Ministry said the Rs28 billion (Dh980 million or $267 million) allocated had run out on January 10. Five days later Sharif ordered it to be extended.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and farmers must be facilitated to achieve bumper crops for accelerated gross domestic product growth,” Sharif said in a statement at the time. Sharif’s spokesman Musadiq Malek didn’t respond to calls seeking further comment.

Price caps for fertilisers follow Sharif’s move to provide incentives for the sector in June when the government cut a sales tax on tractors by half to 5 per cent. That came after agricultural output fell 0.2 per cent in year ended June, the first decline since 2001, according to finance ministry data, with cotton production falling by 29 per cent.

“If we get back to our normal output of cotton this year, which is very likely, we will make a lot of improvement,” Pakistan’s central bank Governor Ashraf Mahmoud Wathra said in an interview in November. The nation expects an economic growth rate of 5.7 per cent in the year ending June, the fastest pace in a decade.

Waiting to cash in

Companies are waiting to cash in. Nationwide sales of urea fertiliser rose 32 per cent to 3.62 million tonnes in six months ended December after the subsidy was introduced in July, according to Karachi-based brokerage Arif Habib Ltd.

“The government took some time, but now the realisation is there, politically if you look at it the major vote bank is coming from the agriculture sector,” said Mohammad Shahid Hussain, chief executive officer at Al Ghazi Tractors Ltd.

The tax cut for tractors is set to boost sales with Al-Ghazi Tractors aiming for a 15 per cent increase this year, Hussain said. Millat Tractors Ltd., the nation’s largest, expects its sales to cross 30,000 in year ending June compared with about 21,000 last year, Chief Executive Officer Syed Mohammad Irfan Aqueel said in a phone interview.

Tractor sales in the country rose to 5,390 units in January, the highest since December 2013, according to data released yesterday by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Shares in Al Ghazi Tractors advanced 4 per cent to Rs610 at 9.39am in Karachi on Monday, snapping a five-day losing streak.

Millat Tractors rose 2 per cent. The stocks were boosted by the news of the sales growth, along with the positive outlook for the industry amid the government’s actions, Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Intermarket Securities Ltd, said in a phone interview from Karachi.

While farming-related companies are praising Sharif’s moves, there are doubts whether they will be sustained after the election.

“I see positive signs for the agriculture economy,” said Aqueel. “The government has given subsidies on water, electricity and fertiliser besides reducing duty on tractors. If they win the election, then what happens?”

— Bloomberg”

.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Slain woman intruder was mentally ill

Framed Gallery

Kuwaitis mark 56th National Day

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free