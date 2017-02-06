Afghan diplomat shot dead at Karachi consulate in Pakistan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Afghan diplomat shot dead at Karachi consulate in Pakistan

Afghan consulate's third secretary killed by private guard, who has been arrested

Image Credit: REUTERS
A policeman walks past a police vehicle parked to cordon a street leading to the Afghan consulate in Karachi, after an Afghan diplomat was shot dead on Monday in the consulate, Pakistan February 6, 2017.
 

Karachi: An Afghan diplomat was shot dead by the security guard inside the premises of the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi on Monday.

According to police official,  Zaki Adu, the third secretary at the Consulate was shot by the consulate guard Hayatullah, who is also an Afghan national.

Police and Rangers have cordoned off the area of  Old Clifton which houses foreign missions in Karachi. Police said that guard, Hayatullah, opened fire on at Zaki in the lobby of the consulate after a personal disagreement on some issue which is still unknown.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Karachi, Azad Khan said that the situation is under control. He told a local television channel that the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

"We are collecting evidence and will obtain CCTV footage in order to investigate the incident," he said.

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaPakistan

tags

Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

6.3 magnitude quake strikes in Pakistan

Framed Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body