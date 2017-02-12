Timing of missile was no coincidence

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Timing of missile was no coincidence

Abe and Trump were bonding over golf and Florida sunshine

Gulf News
 

NEW YORK: North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into nearby seas on Sunday, drawing a joint rebuke from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump.

Abe, speaking at a briefing with Trump in Florida, said the missile test “can absolutely not be tolerated” and called on North Korea to fully comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions. The launch was the first provocation by North Korea since Trump took office.

“The United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 per cent,” Trump said in brief remarks.

Kim Jong-un’s regime has accelerated North Korea’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons and missiles that can strike the US and its allies in Asia. In response, the US plans to deploy a missile defence system known as Thaad in South Korea, a move opposed by China, North Korea’s primary ally.

The missile test came amid signs that Trump — having previously chided Japan for what he said was an insufficient contribution to the cost of housing US troops there — is seeking to reset his relationship with Abe. While Pyongyang may not have timed the launch specifically to send a signal to the new US administration, it allowed Abe and Trump to present a collective response.

Even as he continues to criticise Japan for its trade and currency policies, Trump promised during his meeting with Abe in Washington last week that the countries’ military alliance covers East China Sea islands that are disputed with China. That suggests a greater recognition that the US needs Japan’s assistance in North Asia for two things: To act as a buffer against China and to help pressure Kim over his nuclear ambitions. Trump had vowed last month to prevent the country from developing the capability to strike the US with a missile.

The range of the missile fired on Sunday, if confirmed, is greater than an intermediate-range Musudan missile that North Korea fired last year, according to Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Sejong Institute.

“The North’s improvement in missile capability shown today will be met by the Trump administration’s strong opposition and will likely accelerate the Thaad deployment in South Korea,” Cheong said. “That would, of course, trigger a backlash by China, which will likely retaliate against South Korea further.”

North Korea fired at least 25 projectiles last year, according to the UN, which bans it from pursuing ballistic missile technology because it could be used to deliver nuclear warheads. Pyongyang also detonated two nuclear devices in 2016.

Kim said on January 1 that his country was in the “last stage” of preparations to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile, leading Trump to write on Twitter, “It won’t happen!” Trump did not give specifics of how he’d stop Kim’s missile development.

The UN Security Council unanimously passed a fresh resolution in late November that tightened sanctions on North Korea, including cutting the country’s coal exports, after the regime conducted its fifth nuclear test in September. Australia, which co-sponsored the resolution, will consider further sanctions, it said in a statement on Sunday.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Kim Jong-un
follow this tag on MGNKim Jong-un
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaNorth Korea

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone