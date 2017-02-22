Mobile
Police: Suspects in N. Korean death coated hands with poison

Women suspected of fatally poisoning Kim Jong Nam were trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals then wipe them on his face

Image Credit: AP
Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar, centre left, speaks in front of the details of one of the suspects Hyon Kwang Song as Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat, center right, listens during a press conference at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
 

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: The women suspected of fatally poisoning a scion of North Korea's ruling family were trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals then wipe them on his face, police said Wednesday, announcing they were now seeking a North Korean diplomat in connection with the attack.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters that authorities are searching for two new North Korean suspects, including the second secretary of North Korea's embassy in Kuala Lumpur and an employee of North Korea's state-owned airline Air Koryo.

