Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

North Korea diplomat defector says disenchanted with Kim Jong-un’s regime

Thae Yong-ho becomes the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat to flee the isolated country

Gulf News
 

Seoul: North Korea’s former deputy ambassador to Britain said on Monday he defected to South Korea after becoming disenchanted with the North’s regime under Kim Jong-un, a South Korean member of parliament said.

Thae Yong-ho became the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat to flee the isolated country when he defected to the South in August, in an embarrassing blow to the North.

Thae, speaking to some members of South Korean parliament’s Intelligence Committee on Monday, denied he had defected to the South out of fear of punishment after committing a crime, as alleged by North Korea’s state media, saying he had anticipated such accusations.

Thae spoke to the committee behind closed door but some of his comments were carried by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, and confirmed by the committee’s chairman, Lee Cheol-woo, to Reuters by telephone.

Thae said he defected with his wife and two sons. He said he did not have a daughter left behind in the North, as some media outlets have reported.

He said he would be released from the protection of South Korea’s spy agency on Friday but he is likely to remain living under tight security.

Thae said he had expected the North to level charges of a financial crime such as embezzlement, so he had kept a record of his finances during his time at the embassy and took photographs of the record.

North Korea has not identified Thae as a defector but in August, its state media accused an unidentified senior diplomat who defected from his post in Britain of fleeing to escape punishment for various crimes including child rape.

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaNorth Korea

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party