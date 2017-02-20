Malaysia summons N. Korea envoy as Kim killing row deepens

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Malaysia summons N. Korea envoy as Kim killing row deepens

The row erupted when Malaysian police rejected North Korean diplomats’ demands to hand over the body of Kim Jong-Nam

  • North Korean ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks during a news conference regarding the apparent assassiImage Credit: Reuters
  • Airport video shows Kim Jong-nam talking to airport security and officials after he was attacked at the airpImage Credit: AP
  • Airport video shows Kim Jong Nam walks with an airport security official after towards a medical clinic in MImage Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia summoned the North Korean ambassador on Monday for a dressing-down over Pyongyang’s attack on its investigation into the assassination of leader Kim Jong-NAM’s brother, deepening a diplomatic row.

Five North Koreans are in the frame for last week’s airport killing, drawing a furious response from Pyongyang which has accused Kuala Lumpur of conspiring with “hostile forces” to damage its reputation.

Malaysia recalled its envoy to Pyongyang and summoned the North Korean ambassador to Kuala Lumpur, who was told his accusation was “baseless”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The ministry emphasised that as the death occurred on Malaysian soil under mysterious circumstances, it is the responsibility of the Malaysian government to conduct an investigation to identify the cause of death,” it said.

The row erupted when Malaysian police rejected North Korean diplomats’ demands to hand over the body of Kim Jong-Nam after he was apparently poisoned at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport.

Ambassador Kang Chol last week told reporters outside the morgue where Jong-NAM’s body is being held that Malaysia was being pressured by South Korea in a bid to defame its northern neighbour.

Seoul has pointed the finger of blame for the attack at the North, citing a “standing order” from Kim Jong-un to kill his elder sibling and a failed assassination bid in 2012 after he criticised the regime.

“The Malaysian government takes very seriously any unfounded attempt to tarnish its reputation,” the statement said, after the ambassador’s meeting with Deputy Secretary General for Bilateral Affairs Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.

Chol spent around 90 minutes at the ministry.

The Malaysian ambassador in Pyongyang has also been recalled to Kuala Lumpur for consultations, the statement said.

Police said Sunday they believed five North Koreans were involved in the killing, with four having fled the country on the day of the murder.

Officers have already arrested one North Korean living in Kuala Lumpur, an Indonesian woman and her Malaysian boyfriend, as well as a Vietnamese woman.

Three other North Koreans were wanted for questioning, police said.

At least three of four North Korean men at large took a flight from Jakarta to Dubai on the evening of the murder, an Indonesian immigration official said.

They had travelled from Malaysia to Jakarta and after Dubai returned to Pyongyang via Russia, Malaysian media quoted official sources as saying.

The drama erupted last week as Jong-Nam waited in the check-in area of Kuala Lumpur International Airport to board a plane to Macau, where he has been living in recent years.

Footage broadcast on Japanese television, apparently from airport CCTV cameras showed two women approaching a portly man dressed in light trousers and a jacket, with one of them grabbing him from behind.

The man is then seen approaching airport staff and apparently explaining to them what had happened, gesturing to his head.

The staff then lead him to the airport clinic.

Photographs showing a man slumped in a chair at the clinic, consistent with the CCTV images of the attack, were published in the Malaysian press over the weekend.

Jong-Nam suffered a seizure and was rushed to hospital but was dead before he arrived, police said.

He was once thought to be the natural successor to his father, the then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

But after Jong-il’s death in 2011 the succession went instead to his younger half-brother Kim Jong-un.

Reports of purges and executions have emerged from the current regime as Jong-un tries to strengthen his grip on power in the face of international pressure over his nuclear and missile programmes.

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kim Jong-un
follow this tag on MGNKim Jong-un
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaNorth Korea

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Kim Jong-un
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors