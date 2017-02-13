Myanmar to probe police over allegations of crimes against Rohingya

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Myanmar to probe police over allegations of crimes against Rohingya

UN human rights office report says security forces had committed mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya Muslims and burnt their villages since October

Gulf News
 

YANGON: Myanmar is to investigate whether police have committed abuses against Rohingya Muslims, the government has said, after officials promised that allegations of atrocities against members of the Muslim minority would be looked into.

The UN human rights office said in a report this month Myanmar’s security forces had committed mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya Muslims and burnt their villages since October in a campaign that “very likely” amounted to crimes against humanity and possibly ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar has denied almost all allegations of human rights abuses in northern Rakhine State, where many Rohingya live, and says a lawful counterinsurgency campaign has been under way since nine policemen were killed in attacks on security posts near the Bangladesh border on Oct. 9.

The military said last week it was setting up a team to investigate alleged atrocities by the security forces and the interior ministry followed that up on the weekend with a promise to investigate police.

The Home Ministry said in a statement a “departmental inquiry” would be conducted “to find out whether the police forces have committed illegal actions including violations of human rights during their area clearance operations”.

The ministry, which is controlled by the military, said action would be taken against personnel “who failed to follow instructions”.

“The UN report provides many detailed accounts of what allegedly happened, and that’s why an investigation committee was set up to respond to the report with evidence,” Police Colonel Myo Thu Soe told Reuters on Monday.

“The UN report includes very serious human rights abuses allegations against police in Myanmar including rape. But as we know, it did not happen,” he said.

Separately, five policemen have been sentenced to two months detention after a video appeared online showing them abusing Muslims during an operation aimed at rooting out suspected militants in Rakhine State, Myo Thu Soe said.

In addition, three senior police officers involved in the case have been demoted, he added.

It is rare in Myanmar for security forces to be held accountable for abuses, or for such allegations to be investigated transparently, rights groups say.

Almost 69,000 Rohingyas have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh since the security force sweep was launched in October, according to UN estimates.

More than 1,000 Rohingya Muslims may have been killed in the crackdown, two senior UN officials dealing with refugees fleeing the violence said last week.

A Myanmar presidential spokesman said the latest reports from military commanders were that fewer than 100 people had been killed in the counterinsurgency operation.

Rohingya have faced discrimination in Myanmar for generations. They are not classified as a distinct group under citizenship laws and are regarded instead as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, entitled only to limited rights.

About 1.1 million Rohingya live in apartheid-like conditions in northwestern Myanmar.

The violence has renewed international criticism that Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has done too little to help members of the Muslim minority.

More from Asia

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

'UAE, Pakistan can benefit from CPEC'
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted