Myanmar rejects UN criticism of Rohingya abuse investigation

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Myanmar rejects UN criticism of Rohingya abuse investigation

Last week the United Nations’ human rights office said Myanmar’s military had likely killed hundreds of Rohingya during a continuing crackdown

Gulf News
 

Yangon: A Myanmar state commission probing allegations the military has killed, tortured and raped Rohingya Muslims rejected accusations it is not credible, saying Tuesday it was focused on the “truth” and not pleasing the UN.

Last week the United Nations’ human rights office said Myanmar’s military had likely killed hundreds of Rohingya during a continuing crackdown in a “calculated policy of terror” against the Muslim minority.

Almost 70,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since the army launched “clearance operations” four months ago to find Rohingya militants they accused of carrying out deadly raids on police border posts.

The report by the UN’s rights body OHCHR said the accounts of torture, murder and gang-rape at the hands of security forces were so severe they may amount to ethnic cleansing.

Among the brutal testimonies published were accounts of children butchered with knives while their mothers were raped by security forces.

For months Myanmar dismissed similar testimony gathered by foreign media and rights groups and curtailed access to the region.

But following last week’s UN report a spokesman for Myanmar’s president said the government was concerned by the “extremely serious allegations” and would investigate them through the Rakhine commission.

Critics have rejected the state-appointed body, which is led by retired general and Vice President Myint Swe and includes no Muslims, as toothless and lacking in credibility.

Last month it issued an interim report denying that troops had carried out a genocidal campaign against the Rohingya and saying it had found “insufficient evidence” of rape.

“The existing commission is not a credible option to undertake the new investigation,” the UN’s top official on preventing genocide, Adama Dieng, said in New York on Monday.

“I am concerned that the government commission... found nothing to substantiate the claims, while OHCHR... found an overwhelming number of testimonies and other forms of evidence.”

But commission member Aung Tun Thet rejected the criticism, saying the body was focused on getting “fair results” and not pleasing the international community.

“What’s more important than refuting them (the UN) is finding the truth,” Aung Tun Thet, a retired UN adviser, told AFP.

“There will be criticism however hard you try. But for the commission, we must work out the truth of the situation.”

The Rakhine commission is the second body created by Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to try to heal the religious divide in the state since sectarian unrest killed more than 100 people in 2012.

In August she appointed fellow Nobel laureate and former UN chief Kofi Annan to head a separate body tasked with finding solutions for the sectarian-plagued region.

Buddhist nationalists have bitterly denounced that body as foreign meddling.

There are more than a million Rohingya in Rakhine state, where they are considered illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and forced to live in conditions akin to apartheid.

More from Asia

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

Nation ‘facing disasters due to climate change’
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini