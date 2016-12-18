Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Myanmar army takes outpost from powerful rebel group

Reports say both sides suffered losses as military captures Gidon outpost

Gulf News
 

Yangon: Myanmar soldiers have seized an important outpost from a powerful rebel faction during a recent bout of intense fighting, state media and insurgents confirmed on Sunday — a fresh blow for the country’s struggling peace process.

Fighting has blighted Myanmar’s border regions for decades, pitting various ethnic minority groups seeking autonomy or independence against the country’s notoriously abusive military.

Since winning landmark elections a year ago, de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has made forging a lasting peace deal a cornerstone of her administration.

But her time in office has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting in years break out between some rebel groups and the country’s military, a force that under a junta-era constitution she has almost no control over.

The latest fighting erupted between Myanmar’s military and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of the country’s strongest rebel groups based in northern Kachin state.

Myanmar’s military, backed by jets and artillery, captured Gidon outpost in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

The report said both sides suffered losses, but did not disclose figures.

Daung Kha, a spokesman for the KIA, confirmed the outpost’s capture but said rebel troops were trying to retake it.

“We are fighting them to get it back, today there is still fighting,” he said.

The skirmish is significant because it is taking place close to the KIA’s well fortified headquarters in Laiza and delivers a new blow to the peace process.

In Shan, which lies to the south of Kachin, renewed fighting has broken out in recent weeks between an alliance of rebel factions, sending refugees streaming over the Chinese border and causing tensions with Beijing.

The KIA is one of the rebel groups involved in that fighting.

Analysts say the recent bout of unrest in Shan threatens the second round of peace talks Suu Kyi had scheduled for February.

Myanmar’s army has also been carrying out a bloody crackdown in the north of Rakhine state that has sent more than 20,000 from the Muslim Rohingya minority fleeing to Bangladesh.

KIA spokesman Kha warned that the fresh fighting would only draw rebel groups closer into alliances.

“If the government cannot control the army not to fight, we will be form an ethnic alliance armed group soon and will forcefully fight back,” he said.

More from Asia

tags from this story

Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

It is raining cash across India
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party