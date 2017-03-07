Malaysia says foiled attack on 'Arab royalties' ahead of Saudi king's visit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Malaysia says foiled attack on 'Arab royalties' ahead of Saudi king's visit

Suspected militants from Yemen arrested late last month ahead of a visit by Saudi King Salman

Image Credit: AFP
Indonesian soldiers and armoured personnel carriers roll into positions as members of the military provide security ahead of the arrival of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz in Denpasar, Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, on March 4, 2017.
 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Tuesday said suspected militants from Yemen arrested late last month ahead of a visit by Saudi King Salman were planning an attack on "Arab royalties".

A senior police source said the four Yemenis who were arrested belonged to Al Houthi militants fighting governments forces in Yemen.

The Saudi king arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 26 with a 600-strong delegation for a four-day visit, at the start of a month-long Asia tour. He is currently in Indonesia.

Between Feb. 21 and Feb. 26, Malaysia arrested one Malaysian and six foreigners - one Indonesian, four Yemenis and one East Asian - for suspected links to militant groups including Daesh, police had said in a statement on Sunday.

Speaking on Tuesday, Malaysia's police chief said the four Yemenis were plotting an attack on Arab royalties.

"Four Yemenis, apart from their role involving in producing false travel documents they are also involved in distributing drugs... and they are also planning to attack the Arab royalties during the visit in Kuala Lumpur, so we got them in the nick of time," Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters.

The Yemenis were arrested in Serdang and Cyberjaya - near the capital Kuala Lumpur - for suspected links to a Yemeni insurgent group, Malaysian police had said on Sunday.

Police seized multiple international passports from the four, along with 270,000 ringgit ($60,742.41) in different currencies which were suspected to be channelled to the insurgent group.
 

More from Asia

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsia

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Asia

Masterplan for OFW reintegration to be inked
Loading...

Top stories in news

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE