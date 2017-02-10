Mobile
Landslides kill 12 in Bali, Indonesia; more rain expected

Houses in three villages in Bali's Kintamani district destroyed in landslides

  • A woman carries her belongings from her damaged house after it was hit by landslide at Songan village in KintaImage Credit: Reuters
  • A men drive motorcycle beside a damage house after it was hit by landslide, at Songan village in Kintamani, InImage Credit: Reuters
 

Twelve people have been killed in three landslides across the Indonesian resort island of Bali, as torrential rain lashed the area, Indonesia's disaster agency said on Friday.

The landslides destroyed houses late on Thursday in three villages in Bali's Kintamani district, on the slopes of the Mount Batur volcano, killing the 12 residents, including a one-year old boy, the agency said.

Several people were injured, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

"All victims have been evacuated and the injured have been taken to hospital," said an agency official in Bali, Indra Kalak.

Kalak said more heavy rain was falling on Friday and people in the area should be aware that the steep slopes meant it was particularly vulnerable to landslides.

The national weather agency said heavy rain would continue in Bali on Saturday and Sunday.

