Japan emperor meets Vietnam kin of Tokyo’s World War soldiers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Japan emperor meets Vietnam kin of Tokyo’s World War soldiers

Royal couple are on their first visit to Vietnam, the latest in a series of trips to former battlegrounds

Image Credit: AFP
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrive to meet with the Japanese community in Vietnam at a hotel in Hanoi. The 83-year-old Akihito and his wife, Michiko, are on their first visit to the country, the latest in a series of trips to former battlegrounds.
Gulf News
 

Hanoi: Japan’s royal couple on Thursday listened to the tearful stories of Vietnamese children who were abandoned by their Japanese soldier fathers after the Second World War, a symbolic meeting in Hanoi aimed at healing wounds between the former war foes.

The 83-year-old Japanese emperor Akihito and his wife, Michiko, are on their first visit to Vietnam, the latest in a series of trips to former battlegrounds.

The elderly couple shook hands and comforted more than a dozen children of the some 700 Japanese military men who decided to stay in Vietnam for a decade after their country’s defeat in the Second World War.

It was under Akihito’s father Hirohito that Japan first sent troops into Vietnam in 1940 when the country was a colony of France.

After the war many of the soldiers stayed on, married Vietnamese women and began raising families as they helped revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh secure independence from Paris, a little-known chapter of the two countries shared histories.

But they were ordered to leave the country in 1954 and “encouraged” by the Vietnamese government to leave their families behind, said Hatsuhisa Takashima, the emperor’s press secretary.

“It might be possible that Vietnamese authorities thought that it was not good for Vietnamese people to jump to a quite new environment,” he said.

The half-Japanese children left behind often endured painful ostracisation at home, while their mothers struggled to raise families on their own and were criticised for cosying up to the former occupying forces.

“I understood that families of ex-Japanese soldiers here encountered many difficulties,” Emperor Akihito said after listening to tearful stories of separation.

“We are thankful for the attention by the Japanese emperor and empress,” said 94-year-old Nguyen Thi Xuan, a former war bride who raised three half-Japanese children on her own and never remarried.

“War brought nothing to us. I only want peace for both countries of Vietnam and Japan,” Xuan said.

Tran Duc Dung, whose Japanese father trained Vietnamese military men during the war, said he was eager to forget the hardships and discrimination his family faced.

“It’s time to close all that happened in the past. My only wish now is to be recognised by the Japanese government as a Japanese citizen,” Dung told AFP.

Akihito’s visit is laden with personal symbolism.

Under Hirohito, considered an emperor god by his followers at the time, Japan embarked on its rapid and often brutal colonial expansion across Asia that still stalks regional relations.

But Vietnam and Japan have built up a warm relationship since diplomatic relations were established in 1973, pushed together by business ties and, increasingly, a mutual suspicion of China.

Japan is now a top aid donor and a leading investor in the communist country. It also welcomes thousands of Vietnamese to its universities.

Akihito and Michiko will fly to Hue the former imperial capital on Friday and then on to Thailand on Sunday.

More from Japan

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaJapan

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Japan

Japanese emperor kicks off visit to Vietnam

Framed Gallery

Military drill entralls Abu Dhabi crowd

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March