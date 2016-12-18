Indonesian C-130 military plane crashes in Papua, killing 13

Indonesian soldiers examine the aeroplane, which was minutes from its destination when it crashed, in Wamena.

Indonesian soldiers examine the aeroplane, which was minutes from its destination when it crashed, in Wamena. Image Credit: AFP

Rescuers collect personal belongings of the victims of an Indonesian Air Force plane that crashed in the mount

Rescuers collect personal belongings of the victims of an Indonesian Air Force plane that crashed in the mount Image Credit: AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: An Indonesian military Hercules C-130 transport plane crashed on Sunday in bad weather in the easternmost province of Papua, killing all 13 people on board.

The plane was carrying 12 tons of food supplies and cement from Timika to Wamena, a distance of about 200 kilometres (125 miles), when it crashed just minutes before its scheduled landing, said air force chief of staff Agus Supriatna.

The plane was carrying three pilots and 10 other personnel.

Bad weather and low clouds in Wamena, the capital of the mountainous district of Jayawijaya, were believed to be factors in the crash, deputy air force chief of staff Hadiyan Sumintaatmadja told a news conference.

“The tower in Wamena has spotted the plane, but it was not certain that the plane saw the runway,” he said. He did not rule out that the plane hit a mountain.

An investigation is ongoing. He said the aircraft, purchased from Australia where it was first used in the 1980s, had more than 60 hours left until the next routine maintenance.

The plane took off from Timika at 5:35am and crashed about four minutes before it was scheduled to land in Wamena. TV footage showed rescuers and locals had reached the wreckage of the plane and brought out all the victims.

It was the third serious air accident in Indonesia in less than a month. On November 24, a Bell 412 EP helicopter from the Indonesian army crashed in the Indonesian part of Borneo island, killing three. A week later, a police plane with 13 people aboard crashed into the sea on the way to the island of Batam, near Singapore.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of more than 250 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, from plane and train crashes to ferry sinkings.

The military, which suffers from low funding, has also regularly suffered aeroplane and helicopter crashes.

In July last year, an air force Hercules crashed into a neighbourhood of Medan, Indonesia’s third largest city, killing more than 140 people including military personnel, family members travelling with them and people on the ground.