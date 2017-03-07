Youngest girl to scale Mt Everest celebrated on Women’s Day

Mumbai: From self-defence workshops to offers at restaurants, malls and free entries to theatre and comedy shows, many events have been lined up for women’s day celebrations in India’s financial hub.

But what takes the cake is a film based on the youngest girl to scale Mt Everest.

Poorna, the biopic, is based on the real life story of Poorna Malavath.

The 13-year-old Adivasi girl from Telengana, who in May 2014 became the youngest girl in history to climb Mt Everest, is truly an ode to girl power.

The film directed and produced by Rahul Bose is an inspirational story of a poor Adivasi teenager gripped by a single-minded determination to reach the summit of Everest.

What is astonishing about her will power and dream is that she did not hail from the Northeast or tough mountainous regions, but from the plains of Telengana.

With the film set to be released on March 31, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, IndiGo airline is celebrating Poorna’s historic feat by collaborating with Bose.

In honouring Poorna and many other women champions who defy odds to scale, IndiGo said empowering women has been core to its operations, as evident from the data showing 43 per cent of the entire workforce as well as 25 per cent its leadership comprises women.

Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-time Director, IndiGo said, “Our collaboration with Poorna aligns naturally without our ongoing programmes — #GirlPower and #FitToFly — that believe in empowering everyone inside and outside the organisation with better opportunities.”