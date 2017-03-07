Youngest girl to scale Mt Everest celebrated on Women’s Day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Youngest girl to scale Mt Everest celebrated on Women’s Day

Many events have been lined up for Women’s Day commemorations in India’s financial hub

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: From self-defence workshops to offers at restaurants, malls and free entries to theatre and comedy shows, many events have been lined up for women’s day celebrations in India’s financial hub.

But what takes the cake is a film based on the youngest girl to scale Mt Everest.

Poorna, the biopic, is based on the real life story of Poorna Malavath.

The 13-year-old Adivasi girl from Telengana, who in May 2014 became the youngest girl in history to climb Mt Everest, is truly an ode to girl power.

The film directed and produced by Rahul Bose is an inspirational story of a poor Adivasi teenager gripped by a single-minded determination to reach the summit of Everest.

What is astonishing about her will power and dream is that she did not hail from the Northeast or tough mountainous regions, but from the plains of Telengana.

With the film set to be released on March 31, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, IndiGo airline is celebrating Poorna’s historic feat by collaborating with Bose.

In honouring Poorna and many other women champions who defy odds to scale, IndiGo said empowering women has been core to its operations, as evident from the data showing 43 per cent of the entire workforce as well as 25 per cent its leadership comprises women.

Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-time Director, IndiGo said, “Our collaboration with Poorna aligns naturally without our ongoing programmes — #GirlPower and #FitToFly — that believe in empowering everyone inside and outside the organisation with better opportunities.”

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Man kills sister to avoid getting her married

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE