Women’s national parliament opens with a call for empowerment

Hyderabad: The first Women’s National Parliament opened on Friday with a call for the political and economic empowerment of women to ensure an equal and democratic world.

The first of its kind Women’s Parliament, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, has brought prominent women from diverse backgrounds including law makers and social activists from all over the country.

The three-day event was being hosted at Pavitra Sangamam in the vicinity of the newly constructed capital city Amaravati.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that the women’s equality and empowerment was the founding principle of his Telugu Desam Party. “Ours was the first party to demand 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and legislators and it will continue the fight till the demand is met.”

Naidu recalled the TDP founder NT Rama Rao was first to bring women into the forefront of politics. He strongly believed that women should be empowered both politically and economically.

Pointing out that the women were competing strongly in all the spheres of life, Chandrababu Naidu said that the government was throwing open the posts of the drivers of road transport corporation buses to women.

The conference is being attended by 91 Parliamentarians 401 members of the state legislatures 300 representatives from corporate and other fields,

Social activists like Ela Bhat, speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Kavinder Gupta, Puducherry Lt. governor Kiran Bedi and celebrities like actor Manisha Koirala are among the participants. The foreign dignitaries include Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Shirin Chaudhury and Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The deliberations will be on the theme of “Empowering Women — Strengthening Democracy”.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said that women had a key role in the economic development of the country. Quoting spiritual guru Swamy Vivekanand, he said that without the progress of women, the progress of the world was unthinkable.

“Even in ancient India women enjoyed equal status. The country was revered as mother. Gender discrimination was an alien concept. Today, women were competing with men in all the fields,” he said. “Women were agitating against the gender discrimination throughout the world. NTR was among the first leaders in the country to focus on empowerment of women. He implemented the idea of equal rights to women in inheritance.”

Speaker of AP Assembly Kodela Sivaprasada Rao said that women had more leadership qualities and they were ahead in taking advantage of the opportunities.

J & K speaker Kavinder Gupta demanded wanted equal opportunities for women and wanted a detailed discussion on their empowerment. He pointed out that his state had only 4 women MLAs.

Sivaprasad Rao said that national Women’s Parliament’s vision was to enable and encourage social, political and economic empowerment of women in all the spheres of life.

During the conference an “International Woman Icon of the World’ award and 12 best young achievers awards will be bestowed upon distinguished women from different fields.