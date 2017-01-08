Woman raped at government hospital in Bihar
Patna: A woman in Bihar was allegedly raped at a government hospital in Bihar on Saturday night. The woman had come to the hospital for treatment of the fractured leg of her little son.
The incident took place in the orthopaedic ward of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), one of the premier state-run hospitals located at Darbhanga town in north Bihar.
According to victim’s family members, the poor woman had been running from pillar to post for five days to get the fractured leg of her five-year-old son plastered but the doctors did not take any notice of her request.
Police said one of hospital staff asked her to come to his room to discuss her problem, where she was locked from inside and raped. The accused have been arrested.
The hospital authorities have promised tough action against the accused who has been working as a paramedical staff.
“We have taken the incident seriously and are investigating the case at our own level. Suitable action will be taken against him after inquiry,” DMCH’s deputy superintendent Dr Baleshwar Sagar told the media today.
Last month, a doctor had allegedly raped a teen Dalit girl after her family failed to pay the money incurred on her treatment. The incident took place in Jamui district, some 140km south-east of Patna.