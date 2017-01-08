Woman raped at government hospital in Bihar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woman raped at government hospital in Bihar

Accused staff member, who locked the woman inside his room before raping her, is arrested

Gulf News
 

Patna: A woman in Bihar was allegedly raped at a government hospital in Bihar on Saturday night. The woman had come to the hospital for treatment of the fractured leg of her little son.

The incident took place in the orthopaedic ward of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), one of the premier state-run hospitals located at Darbhanga town in north Bihar.

According to victim’s family members, the poor woman had been running from pillar to post for five days to get the fractured leg of her five-year-old son plastered but the doctors did not take any notice of her request.

Police said one of hospital staff asked her to come to his room to discuss her problem, where she was locked from inside and raped. The accused have been arrested.

The hospital authorities have promised tough action against the accused who has been working as a paramedical staff.

“We have taken the incident seriously and are investigating the case at our own level. Suitable action will be taken against him after inquiry,” DMCH’s deputy superintendent Dr Baleshwar Sagar told the media today.

Last month, a doctor had allegedly raped a teen Dalit girl after her family failed to pay the money incurred on her treatment. The incident took place in Jamui district, some 140km south-east of Patna.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

In anti-Modi stir, TMC blames PM for 120 deaths

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in