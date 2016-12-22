Woman gang-raped for refusing to work for Maoists

Patna: Police in Bihar have registered a case against six persons in the case of a woman who was allegedly gang-raped by a gang of miscreants as a punishment for refusing to work for Maoists, officials said Thursday.

The incident has come as a huge setback to the general masses as the rebels claim to be fighting for the rights of the common men.

The incident took place in the Kangali region in West Champaran district, sending shock waves in the areas. The district bordering Uttar Pradesh on the west and Nepal on the north has, of late, emerged a hub of Maoists activities. According to her complaint, some six persons entered her home on Tuesday night and asked her to work for a Maoist organisation which she refused point-blank.

“On my refusal, the miscreants bodily lifted me, took me to a secluded place and gang-raped me at the point of guns,” the victim in her 30s told the police on Wednesday. Her husband, a migrant labour who works in northern Indian state of Haryana, was away when the incident took place.

“The police have taken the matter very seriously and are conducting intensive raids to nab the absconding miscreants. The perpetrators of crime will not be spared,” the local additional district superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar told the media Thursday.

He said the police also have identified the suspects.

Soon after the incident, the police admitted the victim to a local hospital where her medical examination was also conducted. The woman was alone in her house with her children when the suspects committed the crime.

“This is horrible. The victim should be given adequate protection and rehabilitation,” said human rights activist Saroj Choube, seeking immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent punishment to them.

This is not an isolated case. A woman cadre recently rescued by the Jharkhand police revealed how she had to undergo severe “sexual exploitation” at the hands of leaders in the organisation who even threatened her with dire consequence if she opened her mouth.

“I was taken to a hospital as (Santosh) Mahto did something wrong to me. I had pain, all men do it, they abuse us. Mahto raped me three times and Swapan (Tudu) also raped me thrice. When I complained about it, they abused me more,” a woman cadre told the police. The victim had worked under Mahato and Tudu, top Maoist leaders.

Maoists are said to be ruling the roost in most part of Bihar right now even as more than 500 leaders and hard-core cadres have been arrested in recent months. According to a report of the state government, the number of Maoist-hit districts has gone from 15 to 33 in the past few years. Of the 33 identified as Naxal-hit, 20 districts figure in “A” category, five in “B” category and the remaining eight in “C” category.

During his first five-year term, the chief minister initiated scores of measures, such as launching surrender and rehabilitation policy for the Maoists and starting “government at your doorstep” scheme in seven Naxal-hit districts.

Apart from these, the government also set up three anti-insurgency schools, spent Rs104 million on erecting watch towers and police posts at 70 sensitive places and modernised the police force by spending another Rs450 million but these initiatives failed to achieve the desired results.

As of now, the insurgency has become a matter of serious concerns as the former prime minister Manmohan Singh even referred to Maoists as the “single biggest threats to internal security”.

What is worrying for the Maoists, they are slowly losing the support of the common men as they seem to have distracted from the main ideology and got involved in nuisance acts.