Woman barges into Indian minister’s press meet, alleges harassment

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woman barges into Indian minister’s press meet, alleges harassment

Vijayabhaskar assured her that action would be taken and tried to pacify her before leaving the venue

Gulf News
 

Chennai: A young woman from Bengaluru caused a stir when she barged into a press meet addressed by a Minister of the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, alleging harassment by the police at the city’s main mofussil bus terminus and sought action against them.

Shortly after Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar began his press meet at the terminus, which was telecast live by some TV channels, the woman, claiming herself to be a research scholar, entered the venue and started yelling out in English, taking the gathering by surprise.

“A single woman has no freedom to travel. Four police personnel, including two women, tortured me at Koyambedu bus stand,” she alleged and gave a written complaint to an official who accompanied the Minister.

Vijayabhaskar, flanked by officials, repeatedly assured her that action would be taken and tried to pacify her before leaving the venue.

The Minister was interacting with the media after inaugurating special ticket booking counters to meet the rush for the upcoming Pongal festival.

“I had severe migraine, vomiting, giddiness throughout the night. I just wanted to take 10 minutes rest as I could not walk and lay down [at the bus terminus],” she told reporters even as women police personnel tried to surround and take her in for questioning.

The woman alleged that she was beaten by policemen with batons and asked why she was lying down there.

Identifying herself as Annapoorna from Bengaluru, she alleged that she was “harassed” in the name of “public safety” by the personnel.

She also said the personnel asked her to either leave for her onward destination or come to the police station for an inquiry.

Police said the woman went to a nearby police station for further follow up action.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

In anti-Modi stir, TMC blames PM for 120 deaths

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish