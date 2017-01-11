Wife defends ‘whistle-blower’ Indian soldier

New Delhi: The wife of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose videos on how soldiers were allegedly being forced to live on poor rations went viral, said on Wednesday her husband had “gone missing” after the controversy arose.

“We have not been able to contact him since last evening. We don’t know where he is being kept and in what circumstances,” Yadav’s wife Sharmila told media.

She said she was proud of her husband who had shown courage in exposing corruption in the BSF.

“I am proud of my husband. He just demanded good food, which is not wrong. But we want to know what is happening with him and if he is fine. I want this matter to be investigated and wish he gets justice,” Sharmila added.

She said she would not allow her son to join army after this episode.

“My son also wanted to join the defence forces but now I have decided not to allow him to do so. I don’t want my son to go suffer the same ordeal that my husband went through,” she added.

She rubbished the BSF’s claims that Yadav was mentally unstable.

“What my husband did is right and for the welfare of the soldiers. It is not wrong to demand proper food. He has only shown the truth, but these people are saying his mental health is not well. If he was mentally unstable, why was he sent to the border?” she said.

Yadav’s son Rohit urged the central government to investigate the matter and ensure justice for his father.

“My father has levelled genuine allegations. The government should investigate the matter properly and punish the senior defence officers who sell food supplies in the market,” Rohit told media.

Yadav, of the BSF’s 29 battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir (J & K), released three videos on social media on Monday allegedly showing how badly troops were being treated by the administration.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said his Ministry has received an “interim report” from the BSF on the issue.

“I don’t want to comment on that (report) as of now but I want to make a personal appeal to the people of the country and the media that do not create a big issue until the probe in this case is done. All this will work to hit the morale of the jawans,” Rijiju told reporters.

A full report is being prepared by a DIG-rank officer of the BSF based in Jammu and Kashmir after the Union Home Ministry ordered for the same and it is expected to be submitted on Wednesday.

In Yadav’s video, shot at an undisclosed location, he alleged that the soldiers had to stand for 10 straight hours every day regardless of the difficult weather conditions, but were treated in the worst possible manner.

“It must be looking very beautiful in the picture. But I want to tell you that our condition here is very pathetic. In these difficult conditions, we are honestly doing our duty. But what we are not getting sufficient food to eat. How can we do our duty then,” the soldier said in the video.

Yadav blamed his seniors for selling supplies meant for the soldiers in the open market.

“Neither the media, nor any minister tries to understand what we are going through in this harsh weather. We live in the worst possible conditions. I have shared three videos that show how we are being mistreated by our officials. We don’t want to blame any particular government, because they give us everything we need. But it is our seniors who see supplies meant for us to the local market, so it never reaches us,” he added.

Reacting to the videos, D K Upadhyay, Inspector General, BSF, said on Tuesday that the matter will be probed properly followed by suitable action. He, however, added that Yadav had faced disciplinary action in the past for his bad conduct.

