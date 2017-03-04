Widow of dead Kerala soldier demands justice

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Widow of dead Kerala soldier demands justice

Mathew’s decomposed body found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned barrack one week after he went missing

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The widow of a 33-year-old soldier from Kerala who was reported missing from a cantonment in Maharashtra and later found dead in an abandoned barrack, has demanded justice.

The soldier, Lance Naik Roy Mathew, had been reported missing since February 25 and his decomposed body was found hanging from the ceiling of the abandoned barrack in Deolali Cantonment, Nashik.

“I want justice and I want to know what happened to my husband,” Finy, Mathew’s wife, said on Saturday at Thiruvananthapuram airport where his body arrived earlier in the morning.

A relative said: “He was a jawan and served the country for 14 years. The entire episode seems to be mysterious and no one knows what has happened to him. And even after the body arrived, the convention is to immediately drape the coffin in the Indian Tri-colour and that too did not take place.”

The relative approached the district collector seeking permission for a second post mortem.

“The request came today [Saturday] morning and soon the sanction was given for it. The re-post mortem will be conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital and then the body would be handed over,” said Kollam Sub Collector K. Chithra.

Mathew was part of a video on the ‘Sahayak System’, which went viral in the social media.

Hailing from Karuvelil in Kollam, Kerala, he was posted as an orderly attached with a colonel at the Deolali School of Artillery.

In the video, Mathew had reportedly said that higher officials allegedly mistreated their ‘sahayaks’ and forced them to do petty jobs like polishing shoes, as well as washing clothes and taking their dogs for walks.

The alleged sting video, captured through hidden cameras with faces masked, went viral on social media networks as he raised questions on the ‘sahayak system’.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

North Korea fires 4 missiles towards Japan

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal

Marine Corps rocked by nude-photo scandal