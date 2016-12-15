Mobile
Video of lawyer assaulting wife sparks outrage

Footage shows lawyer hitting wife, daughter and dragging them by hair as they fall to the ground

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: In a disturbing video which has gone viral, a Delhi High Court lawyer has been caught thrashing his wife and daughter mercilessly.

In the one-minute video, the lawyer hits his wife and daughter, and drags them by hair even as they fall to the ground. He keeps hurling abuses and raining blows.

The footage, shot by the lawyer’s other daughter, has been submitted to police. Both sisters study at a private school in south Delhi.

The family lives in the upscale Vasant Kunj area of South Delhi.

Police have registered a case of domestic violence against the lawyer.

According to police sources, the lawyer had been assaulting his wife regularly over the last 15 years of their marriage.

Later, he started beating up his daughters also.

The lawyer’s wife has alleged that her husband tortured her for failing to deliver a male child.

Police have promised all help to the mother and her two daughters. They lawyer is likely to be arrested soon.

Social media went into a tizzy soon after the video went viral.

“This is the most inhumane thing I have ever seen. How can a man beat his wife and daughter so cruelly? This is unbelievable. He must be insane,” tweeted Rakesh Rajoria.

Blogger Amita Malek wrote, “This kind of savagery is not expected from a senior lawyer practising in High Court. It breaks my heart to see an innocent woman beaten along with her young daughter by none other than the man of the house.”

