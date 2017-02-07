Veteran AIADMK leader raises suspicions over Jaya’s death

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Veteran AIADMK leader raises suspicions over Jaya’s death

Pandian alleges foul play, asks for chief minister’s family to be probed

Gulf News
 

Chennai: Veteran AIADMK leader P.H. Pandian on Tuesday raised suspicions over J Jayalalitha’s death, alleging there was a quarrel at her Poes Garden home during which she was “pushed down” and collapsed even as he stoutly opposed making her close aide V.K. Sasikala chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a fresh twist to the row over the death of the AIADMK supremo and former chief minister, Pandian, an ex-assembly Speaker, said he suspected foul play, alleging that her demise occurred under unnatural circumstances and demanded a probe on her hospitalisation.

Jayalalitha was admitted to Apollo hospital here on September 22 and passed away on December five after a 75-day battle for her life.

Pandian levelled the allegations at a joint news conference along with his son Manoj, a party functionary, while referring to an incident on September 22 at the Poes Garden residence before she was hospitalised.

“On the night of September 22, there was a war of words between the people of the house. It was about some happening with the other side’s family (Sasikala’s family) and Jayalalitha and she was pushed down. She fell down and she became unconscious,” Pandian alleged, adding, “This appeared in the papers next day.”

Questioning the secrecy surrounding the death of Jayalalitha, he said events that took place ahead of Jayalalitha’s hospitalisation should be probed involving those at home. “The hospital may cite patient’s right of privacy, but no one at home can take this defence,” he said.

Pandian said he remained silent since the death of Jayalalitha but the scenario of Tamil Nadu politics in the past two days have been “disturbing me and are pushing me to confess a lot of truths regarding Jayalalitha’s passing.”

The charges were made by Pandian, a day after London-based specialist Richard Beale, Apollo and government doctors ruled out poisoning as the cause of Jayalalitha’s death and asserted that there was “no conspiracy” or mystery in either the line of treatment or what led to her end.

Opposing the elevation of Sasikala, Pandian said she does not have the locus standi to either be the party chief or Chief Minister.

He said it was against party rules. “Only cadres can elect the general secretary.”

“Sasikala does not deserve to be either the party supremo or the Chief Minister,” Pandian said, two days after Sasikala was elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader, paving the way for her becoming the chief minister.

Pandian claimed that within 20 days of the demise of Jayalalitha, party leaders were “made to say” that they wanted Sasikala to be the party chief.

Manoj, who was also AIADMK Rajya Sabha member between 2010-16, referred to the “present developments”, an apparent reference to Sasikala being chosen AIADMK Legislature party leader, and said it was “happening against the wishes of the people by betraying them”.

Reacting to Pandian’s charges, AIADMK spokesperson C R Saraswathi alleged that he wanted to split the party.

“Why is he creating a scene now? What was he doing during those 60 days (since Jayalalitha’s death)?” she asked.

Saraswati alleged that in 1989, two years after the death of MG Ramachandran, he opposed “Amma” and stood by Janaki Ramchandran (MGR’s widow).

“Claims (are) being made to create confusion now. he could have approached the party forum,” she said.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

India arrests US businessman over smuggling

Framed Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini