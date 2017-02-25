Uttar Pradesh: Fifth phase poll campaign touches a new low

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Uttar Pradesh: Fifth phase poll campaign touches a new low

A total of 51 constituencies, spread over 11 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will go to polls on February 27 under this phase

Image Credit: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Sidharth Nagar district. Yadav drew fire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘donkey’ remarks.
Gulf News
 

Lucknow: The high-decibel campaign for the fifth phase of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which had touched a new low by a free flow of scornful words like “donkey, Kasab and kabootar”, came to a close Saturday evening.

A total of 51 constituencies, spread over 11 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will go to polls on February 27 under this phase.

The political campaigning in the fifth phase of the state polls was marked by ‘war of words’ among rival parties.

At his rally in Bahraich, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for his “donkey” remark, asking him if he was afraid of the four-footed creatures of Gujarat.

“I take inspiration from the donkey because I work for people day and night.donkeys are loyal to their master,” he had said on Thursday to counter the Samajwadi Party chief’s reference to donkeys of Gujarat in a poll meeting earlier in Rae Bareli.

“It works even if it is ill, hungry or tired and completes the task. Akhileshji these 125 crore [1.25 billion] countrymen are my masters. I do all the work they ask me to do as I take inspiration from donkeys and take it with full pride,” he said.

The prime minister’s reaction came as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister advised megastar Amitabh Bachchan “not to advertise for the donkeys of Gujarat”.

Akhilesh was referring to an advertisement in which Bachchan, the brand ambassador of Gujarat Tourism, is seen inviting tourists to visit the Wild Ass Sanctuary located in Little Rann of Kutch in the state.

As if the “donkey” remark was not enough, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati hit back at BJP president Amit Shah after he used the acronym “KASAB” for Congress, SP and BSP, saying, “there cannot be a bigger Kasab than him.”

She also dubbed Shah a “terrorist”.

“There cannot be a bigger Kasab, that is a terrorist, than Amit Shah,” she said after Shah coined the acronym matching the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack perpetrator.

Akhilesh also hit out at the BJP chief for his ‘KASAB’ barb, saying “KA” actually stood for “kabutar” (pigeon) and people will set BJP’s pigeons free this election.

Shah had said, “Until Uttar Pradesh gets rid of K-A-S-A-B, there will be no development in the state. Ka (in Hindi) is for Congress, Sa for Samajwadi Party and Ba for BSP.”

More from India

tags from this story

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGNAmitabh Bachchan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Amitabh Bachchan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

India demands strongest action from US

Framed Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe