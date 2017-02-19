Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Kochi: Two people were arrested in connection with the kidnap and attack on a prominent Malayalam actress in Kochi.

The suspects were arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and have been brought to Aluva where they are being questioned by the police, reports say.

Police say they are close associates of the gang of ‘Plusar Suni’ who is alleged to be the man behind the planned attack.

Four people, including ‘Pulsar Suni’ AKA Sunil Kumar who used to work as the driver of the actress, are still absconding.

The popular Malayalam movie actress was waylaid and attacked late on Friday night while she was returning by car to Kochi from a shooting location. Her car was stopped by a gang, who then forced their way into the car in an apparent attempt to kidnap the actress.

Reports indicated that there were three people in the gang and that they had been following the actress’s car for a long time. When they were nearing Athani, the two cars had a minor collision, following which the gang barged into the actress’ car.

Local media quoted the actress as saying that the gang members tried to harm her and also took photographs of her. She said she managed to get into another car and reach a movie director’s house nearby and inform the police.

