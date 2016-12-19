Twin blasts case: Hyderabad court sentences 5 Indian Mujahideen members to death

Hyderabad: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday sentenced five Indian Mujhideen (IM) members including Yasin Bhatkal to death in the twin bomb blasts case. One of those handed down capital punishment Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas is a Pakistani, while other three hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Special court judge T Srinivas Rao pronounced the death sentence on Monday evening after hearing arguments of the defence counsel and the prosecution on the quantum of punishment.

The special court had found the five accused guilty in the case of the twin bomb blasts in a crowded area of Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad on the evening of February 21, 2013, killing 18 people and injuring 131 others.

Yasin Bhatkal aka Mohammed Ahmad Siddibappa hails from Karnataka and was one of the key members of the IM. However, the accused number 1 in the case and the founder of IM, Riyaz Bhatkal, is absconding, and the Indian government believes that he is hiding in Pakistan.

Others who were sentenced to death include Mohammed Tahseen Akhtar alias Hasan, Asadullah Akhtar alias Hadi and Aijaz Saeed Sheikh alias Samar Armaan Tunde.

This is the first case in which the members of shadowy Indian Mujahideen were found guilty by a court of law in India. Indian investigation agencies say IM is a home-grown outfit, conspiring and carrying out terror attacks and waging war against the state.

In the twin blast case the prosecution had told the court that the accused had conspired and executed the terror attacks to avenge various alleged incidents of atrocities against Muslims in India.

The court had found all the six accused, including Riyaz Bhatkal, guilty under the Arms and Explosives Act and Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act on December 13.

The special public prosecutor in his argument before the court had sought capital punishment on the ground that the accused had committed was a heinous crime.

However, the convicts can move an appeal in the High Court against the verdict of the lower court.