Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Twin blasts case: Hyderabad court sentences 5 Indian Mujahideen members to death

The attack had killed 18 people and injured more than 100

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday sentenced five Indian Mujhideen (IM) members including Yasin Bhatkal to death in the twin bomb blasts case. One of those handed down capital punishment Zia-ur-Rahman alias Waqas is a Pakistani, while other three hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Special court judge T Srinivas Rao pronounced the death sentence on Monday evening after hearing arguments of the defence counsel and the prosecution on the quantum of punishment.

The special court had found the five accused guilty in the case of the twin bomb blasts in a crowded area of Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad on the evening of February 21, 2013, killing 18 people and injuring 131 others.

Yasin Bhatkal aka Mohammed Ahmad Siddibappa hails from Karnataka and was one of the key members of the IM. However, the accused number 1 in the case and the founder of IM, Riyaz Bhatkal, is absconding, and the Indian government believes that he is hiding in Pakistan.

Others who were sentenced to death include Mohammed Tahseen Akhtar alias Hasan, Asadullah Akhtar alias Hadi and Aijaz Saeed Sheikh alias Samar Armaan Tunde.

This is the first case in which the members of shadowy Indian Mujahideen were found guilty by a court of law in India. Indian investigation agencies say IM is a home-grown outfit, conspiring and carrying out terror attacks and waging war against the state.

In the twin blast case the prosecution had told the court that the accused had conspired and executed the terror attacks to avenge various alleged incidents of atrocities against Muslims in India.

The court had found all the six accused, including Riyaz Bhatkal, guilty under the Arms and Explosives Act and Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act on December 13.

The special public prosecutor in his argument before the court had sought capital punishment on the ground that the accused had committed was a heinous crime.

However, the convicts can move an appeal in the High Court against the verdict of the lower court.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

It is raining cash across India

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party