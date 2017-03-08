Trump admin seeks 60 days to respond to case on H-1B visa issue

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump admin seeks 60 days to respond to case on H-1B visa issue

Sought the freeze to ‘allow adequate time to consider the issues’

Image Credit: Istockphoto
Gulf News
 

Washington: The Trump administration has sought 60 days from a US appeals court to “consider” its response in a case challenging Obama government’s decision to allow spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the US, putting the jobs of thousands of Indians at stake.

The H-1B community, which includes a large number of Indians, had welcomed the move by the Barack Obama administration in 2015 to allow H4 visa-holders — mainly spouses of the H-1B visa-holders — to be gainfully employed.

But the group ‘Save Jobs USA’ soon took the matter to the Washington DC appeals court after a district court upheld the Obama administration’s decision.

Now, the Trump administration has sought a 60-day suspension in the appeals court proceedings. On February 1, the Department of Justice filed a petition in the court titled ‘Consent motion to hold proceedings in abeyance for 60 days’.

The Trump administration sought the freeze to “allow incoming leadership personnel adequate time to consider the issues”.

The “abeyance” in court proceedings has led to concern among H4 visa holders, particularly as Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a known critic of the H-1B programme.

Immigration Voice on Tuesday announced intent to intervene in the case for thousands of H4 visa-holders, saying this was the “only option” to protect the rights of its members and their families, including children who are US citizens.

The recent statements from the US government present “an unacceptable risk” for Immigration Voice members that the Department of Justice (DoJ) might decide after 60 days to against the H4 visa holders.

“There is nothing for the Department of Justice attorneys to confer with their leadership about given the District Court’s clear decision stating that this case had no basis forever being filed,” said Aman Kapoor, co-founder of the group.

Sudarshana Sengupta, one of the petitioners, said she has been involved in bio-medical research for the past 13 years in the country, initially as a J2 dependent (work authorisation) and later on H-1B visa.

“In August 2015, I decided to use H4-EAD work authorisation to continue my research.,” Sengupta said, adding that if the H4-EAD is taken away she will not be able to launch her start-up on developing cancer immunotherapy strategies.

Another intervener Anuj Dhamija, who has been legally working in the US since 2010 as a project manager for a reputed ‘Fortune 100’ firm, said due to the long wait to get a green card, he switched to the H4-EAD programme as it was the only option for him to pursue his business venture.

“On this programme, I was able to keep my existing job and also start up my small high-end luxurious home remodelling business,” he said.

“I expected to create five-10 new American jobs in the construction industry. If this programme ceased to exist, I will lose all my investment in the new business and also my job as there will be no other legal option for me to work in the USA,” Dhamija said.

More from India

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

KCR gung ho about retaining power in 2019

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE