Top Kerala bureaucrat quizzed by vigilance officials for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his income

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior bureaucrat and Kerala additional chief secretary, Tom Jose was on Thursday questioned by officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Board in connection with allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income.

Jose appeared before the VACB special cell’s office on Thursday morning. Vigilance officials had asked him to present documents to substantiate his arguments regarding the source of his funds.

Following a case registered in October 2016 against Jose, the VACB had assessed that he had nearly Rs20 million worth of wealth that did not match his known sources of income. Vigilance officials had also conducted raids at his office and residences in Kochi and other parts of the state.

Among the queries that the vigilance department has posed to Jose is the source of funds for his purchase of property in Maharashtra state. According to reports, Jose has said that he was funded by his friend Anita Jose for the purchase of land in Maharashtra.

Another probe that Jose has faced relates to his stint with the state-owned Kerala Minerals and Metals. The vigilance department had pointed out irregularities in the import of magnesium during Jose’s tenure as MD of the company. Based on that assessment, the vigilance department sought Jose’s removal from his post.

However, Tom Jose got relief when the chief secretary S.M. Vijayanand recommended to the chief minister that no action need be taken against him at the moment.

This went contrary to vigilance director Jacob Thomas’ observation that Jose’s continuance in his post would affect the vigilance probe against him.