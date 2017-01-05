Top Kerala bureaucrat quizzed by vigilance officials for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his income

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Top Kerala bureaucrat quizzed by vigilance officials for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his income

Tom Jose questioned over allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior bureaucrat and Kerala additional chief secretary, Tom Jose was on Thursday questioned by officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Board in connection with allegations of amassing wealth disproportionate to his income.

Jose appeared before the VACB special cell’s office on Thursday morning. Vigilance officials had asked him to present documents to substantiate his arguments regarding the source of his funds.

Following a case registered in October 2016 against Jose, the VACB had assessed that he had nearly Rs20 million worth of wealth that did not match his known sources of income. Vigilance officials had also conducted raids at his office and residences in Kochi and other parts of the state.

Among the queries that the vigilance department has posed to Jose is the source of funds for his purchase of property in Maharashtra state. According to reports, Jose has said that he was funded by his friend Anita Jose for the purchase of land in Maharashtra.

Another probe that Jose has faced relates to his stint with the state-owned Kerala Minerals and Metals. The vigilance department had pointed out irregularities in the import of magnesium during Jose’s tenure as MD of the company. Based on that assessment, the vigilance department sought Jose’s removal from his post.

However, Tom Jose got relief when the chief secretary S.M. Vijayanand recommended to the chief minister that no action need be taken against him at the moment.

This went contrary to vigilance director Jacob Thomas’ observation that Jose’s continuance in his post would affect the vigilance probe against him.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Infighting escalates in India’s Samajwadi Party

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer