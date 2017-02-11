Mobile
Time to end caste-driven politics in UP: Modi

Reminds people that it was the central government which has brought electricity to 500-plus villages in Budayun

Gulf News
 

Budayun (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday and charged him with presiding over chaos and lawlessness in the state in the past five years.

Addressing a gathering in Budayun, a Yadav stronghold, the Prime Minister said time has come to reverse the caste and community-based policymaking in the state and instead embrace the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reminding people that in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the region had not elected a BJP legislator, Modi said it was the central government which has brought electricity to 500-plus villages in Budayun which never saw light in the past 70 years.

“My focus is all-round development of an area and welfare of people, irrespective of caste, community and to which political alignment he or she is,” Modi said while stating his government was committed to the poor, farmers, labourers and marginalised sections of the society.

He also took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav saying he is so rattled, that at his election rallies, the 43-year-old leader was asking people if ‘acche din’ (good times) has come.

“By merely copying my style of interaction with the people, you don’t achieve anything, Akhilesh Yadav ji, you should answer to the people of Uttar Pradesh if good days were ushered in during your five years’ governance,” he said.

Taking potshots at the local SP MP and Chief Minister’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav, Modi said a legislator of the ruling party himself has charged the MP of large scale ‘gadbad’ (irregularities) in the purchase of electricity wires and other contracts.

“The SP people are not interested in whether electricity comes to your home or not, they have reached where they had to go,” Modi said in an apparent dig at the Yadav clan, which has more than 36 of its members holding political posts.

There is no electricity, no development, mis-governance and a complete lack of law and order in Uttar Pradesh and this will have to change, the Prime Minister said. He added that a month from now, on March 11, when election results would be declared, Uttar Pradesh will be celebrating a BJP-led government in the state.

He also touched on local issues in a bid to connect emotionally to the people and sought the blessings of the voters in the Yadav pocket borough.

Prime Minister Modi targeted the Congress-SP alliance and said leaders of these parties only a month ago were baying for each other’s blood but now had embraced each other only with a single aim of stopping the BJP from coming to power.

“However hard you may try, as many alliances you make, ‘Lotus’ will bloom in Uttar Pradesh this time as people have decided to back a BJP government here for good governance,” Modi added.

