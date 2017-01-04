Three journalists killed in 8 months in India’s Bihar state

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Three journalists killed in 8 months in India’s Bihar state

All the victims were working for local vernacular dailies

Gulf News
 

Patna: Unidentified gunmen shot dead another journalist in Bihar, late on Tuesday, bringing to three the number of journalists killed in the Indian state over the last eight months.

All three victims were working for local vernacular dailies.

The latest incident took place in the Samastipur district of Bihar, not too far from state capital Patna.

Reports said the victim, Braj Kishore Brajesh, 30, was standing next to a brick kiln when the assailants fired at him from close range, targeting the upper part of his body.

He was rushed to a local government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Witnesses said the attackers pumped eight bullets into his body, with the majority landing in his temple.

After killing him, the suspects fled using a four-wheeler vehicle.

The reason behind his murder was not yet known, police said.

“We are investigating the case from all angles and the criminals will be nabbed very soon,” local district superintendent of police Nawal Kishore Singh told journalists on Wednesday.

A police official said initial indications pointed to a political rivalry as the reason behind the killing, since the victim’s brother was associated with the leftist Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM).

Meanwhile, journalists took to the street to protest the killing of their colleague and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The series of killings has caused fear among journalists, who seem to have become the new target of attacks in the state.

In November another journalist, Dharmendra Singh, who was working for a Hindi daily, was killed by three motorcycle-borne criminals in Rohtas district.

He was sipping tea at a tea stall in the morning when the attackers shot him dead.

Yet another journalist, Rajdeo Ranjan, was shot dead in Siwan district in May last year.

The victim, working for a prominent Hindi daily, was returning home in the evening after work when suspects on a motorcycle killed him.

The killing sparked strong protests as it was suspected controversial Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian Mohammad Shahabuddin was involved. The killing is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In a twist to the latter case, unidentified callers have threatened Rajdeo’s widow to withdraw the case against Shahabuddin, failing which she too would be gunned down. The calls were made from a Gulf country.

Police have registered a case and are investigating this threat case.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Mamata seeks PM Modi’s ouster

Framed Gallery

Annual new year calligraphy contest in Tokyo

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite