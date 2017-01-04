Three journalists killed in 8 months in India’s Bihar state

Patna: Unidentified gunmen shot dead another journalist in Bihar, late on Tuesday, bringing to three the number of journalists killed in the Indian state over the last eight months.

All three victims were working for local vernacular dailies.

The latest incident took place in the Samastipur district of Bihar, not too far from state capital Patna.

Reports said the victim, Braj Kishore Brajesh, 30, was standing next to a brick kiln when the assailants fired at him from close range, targeting the upper part of his body.

He was rushed to a local government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Witnesses said the attackers pumped eight bullets into his body, with the majority landing in his temple.

After killing him, the suspects fled using a four-wheeler vehicle.

The reason behind his murder was not yet known, police said.

“We are investigating the case from all angles and the criminals will be nabbed very soon,” local district superintendent of police Nawal Kishore Singh told journalists on Wednesday.

A police official said initial indications pointed to a political rivalry as the reason behind the killing, since the victim’s brother was associated with the leftist Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM).

Meanwhile, journalists took to the street to protest the killing of their colleague and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

The series of killings has caused fear among journalists, who seem to have become the new target of attacks in the state.

In November another journalist, Dharmendra Singh, who was working for a Hindi daily, was killed by three motorcycle-borne criminals in Rohtas district.

He was sipping tea at a tea stall in the morning when the attackers shot him dead.

Yet another journalist, Rajdeo Ranjan, was shot dead in Siwan district in May last year.

The victim, working for a prominent Hindi daily, was returning home in the evening after work when suspects on a motorcycle killed him.

The killing sparked strong protests as it was suspected controversial Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian Mohammad Shahabuddin was involved. The killing is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In a twist to the latter case, unidentified callers have threatened Rajdeo’s widow to withdraw the case against Shahabuddin, failing which she too would be gunned down. The calls were made from a Gulf country.

Police have registered a case and are investigating this threat case.