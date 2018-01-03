This guy claims Aishwarya Rai is his mother

Sangeeth Kumar

Dubai: She must have delivered the baby at 15 years, if Sangeeth Kumar from Vishakhapatnam, India, is to be believed.

He has alleged that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, former Miss World and A-list Indian moviestar, is his mother.

“I was born to her [Aishwarya] by IVF Method ... in London, in 1988. I was brought up... with my grandmother’s family at the age of 1 and 2,” the 29-year-old declared in a television interview with Public TV.

So, while she was at school in Mumbai and looking to break into modelling, the woman considered to be one of the most beautiful in the world, was quietly whisked away to the UK to deliver the Andhra youth. He has added Rai to his last name.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. IANS

His claims get stranger, with him insisting that his “mom” is separated from her movie star husband Abhishekh Bachchan: “...she [Aishwarya] is separated, living alone. I want my mom to come and live with me in Mangaluru. It’s already 27 years since I separated from my family, I miss her a lot!”

Kumar, who was apparently raised in “Chodavaram from age 3 to 27” said that he had a lot of anger festering because his family had hidden the truth for so long.

“I’m getting enormous headache and anger at my native place, most of my relatives have manipulated things since childhood, otherwise I would have come back to my mother before itself with clear information. Due to lack of information, I could not come to my mother, so now I got all clarity. Ultimate thing is I want my mom!”

No further details are available about Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not responded to the bizarre claims either - mum’s the word! She has a six-year-old daughter Aaradhya with husband Abhishekh.

India’s fascination with Bollywood and its stars continue to spawn some strange tales....