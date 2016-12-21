Mobile
Telugu Desam MP rues loss of chance to form Rayala Telangana state

Diwakar Reddy pained that bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh had hit Anantapur and Kurnool districts badly

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam member of Parliament from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh J. C. Diwakar Reddy has created ripples with his observations that it would have been much better for Anantapur and Kurnool districts to be part of Telangana instead of Andhra Pradesh.

Diwakar Reddy expressed pain that the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh had hit the two districts very badly and now they were at the mercy of the chief minister.

He made the observations during a meeting with Telangana finance minister E. Rajinder and the leader of opposition K. Jana Reddy. “The two districts were now stand completely neglected following the bifurcation,” he said.

When Rajinder pointed out that the two districts were getting the water from Srisailam project, Diwakar Reddy said, “if these two districts were in Telangana, we could have asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to give us the water.

“If Rayala Telangana (state comprising Telangana and Rayalaseema) was formed with KCR as chief minister it would have been much different. We had asked KCR then to form Rayala Telangana state but he did not listen,” he said.

