Telangana to press for 12% Muslim quota — CM

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Telangana to press for 12% Muslim quota — CM

Rao vows to fight legal battle if India’s central government refuses

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon introduce legislation to provide 12 per cent reservation to Muslims, and put pressure on the Union Government to include the law in Constitution’s 9th schedule as was done in case of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday.

Reiterating his commitment to provide quota to Muslims in proportion to their population, he said that if the central government refuses, the state would fight a legal battle.

He told the state assembly that Telangana will follow Tamil Nadu model to provide 12 per cent quota to Muslims. He clarified that the quota will not be on the basis on religion but will be based only on socioeconomic backwardness.

Rao said reservations to Muslims in proportion to their population in the state will take the total quota in the state to over 50 per cent, the upper limit prescribed by the Supreme Court, thus requiring a constitutional amendment.

He said a bill will be passed in the budget session of the assembly and the legislation will be sent to the Centre with a request to include it in the 9th Schedule, which has laws that cannot be challenged in a court of law.

Stating that he is an optimist, Rao tried to set aside the doubts expressed by some opposition legislators on whether the government can fulfil its promise.

He said the Telangana legislation will be on the lines of a legislation formulated by Tamil Nadu in 1994, which took the overall quota in that state to 69 per cent and the same was included in 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

“When Tamil Nadu can do it, why not Telangana. We will be providing quota in our state. We need this because the social composition of Telangana is such that weaker sections constitute 85 per cent of the population,” he said.

As the inclusion of Tamil Nadu legislation in the 9th Schedule was challenged in the Supreme Court, he said Telangana will also implead in the case.

Referring to the point raised by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the chief minister said there would be no threat to current four per cent quota to Muslims as it is within 50 per cent limit.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, said Sudhir Commission constituted to study the living standards of the minorities in the state had submitted its report. He said the report was sent to the Backward Classes Commission to make recommendations for reservations based on the population figures.

KCR said the BC Commission was seeking opinions from various sections and will submit its recommendations to the government. A bill will be formulated within a month, taking into consideration the observations made by courts during the hearing on the issue in the past.

Making a statement on the minorities’ welfare, the Chief Minister said after the formation of the Telangana state sincere efforts were made to remove insecurity among the minorities, instill confidence among them and protect their identity.

He said a comprehensive plan was prepared for the welfare and development of minorities, who constitute 14.24 per cent of the state’s population.

He said in the first budget of Telangana, Rs10.3 billion (Dh555 million) was allocated for the welfare and development of the minorities and the allocation was hiked to Rs12.04 billion during the current year.

Stating that the backwardness among the minorities can be eradicated only through education, he said the government decided to set up residential schools for them at a cost of Rs80 billion. During 2016-17 academic year, 71 minority residential schools were started. Another 129 schools will be started in the next academic year.

For those minorities’ students pursuing their education abroad, the government introduced Overseas Scholarships Scheme and last year 463 students were given Rs1 million scholarship each besides providing their airfare. This year the scholarship amount will be doubled.

The government is providing pre-metric and post-metric scholarship to minority students and spent Rs2.19 billion on this during 2015-16.

Under Shaadi Mubarak scheme, financial assistance of Rs51,000 being extended for the marriage of each poor woman. The government has so far extended help for marriage of 51,452 women.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Top court to hear plea on deferring budget

Framed Gallery

Supporters pour in for Trump inauguration

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access