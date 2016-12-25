Telangana on alert after Maoists burn 50 vehicles in Maharashtra

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Telangana on alert after Maoists burn 50 vehicles in Maharashtra

Two states launch a combing operation in the forest area

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: In an alarming indication of growing left-wing extremist activities, members of the outlawed CPI Maoists went on rampage on Maharashtra and Telangana border area setting fire to more than 50 vehicles.

An alert was sounded in Telangana districts bordering Maharashtra after the Maoists targeted the vehicles transporting iron ore from Gadharoli district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning.

According to the police Maoists carried out the attack in Surajgadh area of Gadharoli and burnt 47 lorries and tippers, 4 JCBs, two road rollers and many other vehicles. Tension gripped the area and the police forces of the two states launched a combing operation in the forest area.

Combing operations were also on in Manthani and Mahadevpur divisions of Telangana as the Maoists were believed to have crossed the border from Maharashtra.

Though the movement of Maoists between the two states had increased of late, this was the first time since the formation of Telangana state that the Maoists have carried out such a big operation close to the border of the state.

Intelligence agencies have been warning that Maoists were trying to return to Telangana and resume activities.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Congress leaders urged not to air dirty laundry

Framed Gallery

Capturing the essence of life across the UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees