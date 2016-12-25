Telangana on alert after Maoists burn 50 vehicles in Maharashtra
Hyderabad: In an alarming indication of growing left-wing extremist activities, members of the outlawed CPI Maoists went on rampage on Maharashtra and Telangana border area setting fire to more than 50 vehicles.
An alert was sounded in Telangana districts bordering Maharashtra after the Maoists targeted the vehicles transporting iron ore from Gadharoli district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning.
According to the police Maoists carried out the attack in Surajgadh area of Gadharoli and burnt 47 lorries and tippers, 4 JCBs, two road rollers and many other vehicles. Tension gripped the area and the police forces of the two states launched a combing operation in the forest area.
Combing operations were also on in Manthani and Mahadevpur divisions of Telangana as the Maoists were believed to have crossed the border from Maharashtra.
Though the movement of Maoists between the two states had increased of late, this was the first time since the formation of Telangana state that the Maoists have carried out such a big operation close to the border of the state.
Intelligence agencies have been warning that Maoists were trying to return to Telangana and resume activities.