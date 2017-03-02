Mobile
Telangana lawmakers handed Rs15m each as constituency development fund

Announcement comes amid outrage over swanky residences sanctioned for public representatives

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: After luxurious official residences, state lawmakers in Telangana have now been assigned generous constituency development funds amounting to 15 million rupees (Dh824,210) each.

Even as the opposition parties were protesting against the move to provide swanky houses to the lawmakers in their respective constituencies, the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government on Thursday issued a formal order sanctioning 2.1 billion rupees in constituency development fund for all 119 members of the state assembly and 40 members of the state legislative council.

While the state government had initially decided to allocate 30 million rupees as the development fund for each lawmaker, half that amount has now been released as the first tranche for the current year.

The move came on a day when the first model of the houses planned for state lawmakers was unveiled for inauguration in Parkal constituency of Warangal district.

The lawmaker from Parkal, C. Dharma Reddy of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), said that the government’s move will facilitate development work in his constituency. “Now I will be able to visit my constituency and meet the people more often.”

The roads and buildings department claimed that, against an allocation of Rs10 million, the lawmaker’s house in the constituency had been constructed at a cost of only Rs6.9 million.

The Rs1.2-billion project will cover 104 constituencies in the state where such official residences are to be built. The 15 constituencies in Hyderabad city were not covered under the scheme. Work is already on in 65 constituencies and these houses are expected to be ready in the next few months.

Each house will be a two-storeyed structure with three bedrooms, a drawing room, a dining hall, a kitchen, a store room and a room for religious rituals on the upper floor while the ground floor will serve as an office. Apart from an office room for the legislator, the office will include a staff room, a meeting hall, a VIP lounge, a hall for party workers and another waiting hall for members of the public.

The state government had proposed the project after lawmakers made a representation that they were unable to regularly interact with their constituents or stay in the constituency as they did not have any office or residence there.

Most of the lawmakers were based in Hyderabad where they either had houses of their own or were allotted official quarters. The state government had also earmarked Rs1 billion for constructing new quarters for lawmakers in Hyderabad.

The Telangana lawmakers were already among the highest paid in the country.

Opposition parties had voiced protest against what they termed wastage of taxpayers’ money to build posh residences for lawmakers. The Bharatiya Janata Party in particular lashed out at the chief minister saying that there was no accountability on how public money was being spent. “This is a criminal waste of taxpayers’ money,” the party’s state spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.

