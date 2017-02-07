Teenage lovers use single rope to commit suicide

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Teenage lovers use single rope to commit suicide

The two had been reported missing since January 28

Gulf News
 

Patna: A teenage couple committed suicide in Jharkhand state, by hanging themselves from a single rope, apparently after their love affair went awry.

The incident took place at the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) colony at Katras, in the Dhanbad town of Jharkhand, on Sunday night, but was reported to police on Tuesday.

The two minors, aged 17, had been reported missing since January 28.

The incident came to light after residents complained of a foul smell emanating from a building, prompting police to break open the door of a BCCL quarters locked from outside.

Witnesses said officers were shocked to find the teen pair hanging from a single rope and embracing each other even in death.

Police said the girl’s forehead was smeared with a long vermilion mark, possibly signifying that they had entered into marriage before ending their lives.

“Prima facie, this seems to be a case of a love affair gone awry. We have sent the bodies for post mortem and further investigation,” local police official Sunil Kumar Singh told journalists on Tuesday.

Reports said the deceased, identified as Kamlesh Kumar and Kajal Kumari, lived in the same three-storey quarters of the coal company.

While the boy lived on the first floor, the girl’s family stayed on the ground floor.

It was during their stay that they fell in love and wanted to marry each other, but failed to get the approval of the community.

Police said they committed suicide in an abandoned flat located on the second floor of the same coal company quarters where their families lived.

During the operation, police also recovered bread, butter, boiled eggs and a water bottle from the place.

“We would have happily got her married with the boy had we got any hint from my daughter. Alas, instead of telling us anything, she chose to end her life along with the boy,” said the girl’s father Yogendra Bauri.

On New year day this year, a couple in Bihar hugged each other and jumped into the river Ganga from the Mahatma Gandhi bridge in Patna, apparently anguished by their community’s rejection of their romance.

Soon after the incident, the police pressed divers into service but failed to recover the bodies.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

India arrests US businessman over smuggling

Framed Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini