Teenage lovers use single rope to commit suicide

Patna: A teenage couple committed suicide in Jharkhand state, by hanging themselves from a single rope, apparently after their love affair went awry.

The incident took place at the Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) colony at Katras, in the Dhanbad town of Jharkhand, on Sunday night, but was reported to police on Tuesday.

The two minors, aged 17, had been reported missing since January 28.

The incident came to light after residents complained of a foul smell emanating from a building, prompting police to break open the door of a BCCL quarters locked from outside.

Witnesses said officers were shocked to find the teen pair hanging from a single rope and embracing each other even in death.

Police said the girl’s forehead was smeared with a long vermilion mark, possibly signifying that they had entered into marriage before ending their lives.

“Prima facie, this seems to be a case of a love affair gone awry. We have sent the bodies for post mortem and further investigation,” local police official Sunil Kumar Singh told journalists on Tuesday.

Reports said the deceased, identified as Kamlesh Kumar and Kajal Kumari, lived in the same three-storey quarters of the coal company.

While the boy lived on the first floor, the girl’s family stayed on the ground floor.

It was during their stay that they fell in love and wanted to marry each other, but failed to get the approval of the community.

Police said they committed suicide in an abandoned flat located on the second floor of the same coal company quarters where their families lived.

During the operation, police also recovered bread, butter, boiled eggs and a water bottle from the place.

“We would have happily got her married with the boy had we got any hint from my daughter. Alas, instead of telling us anything, she chose to end her life along with the boy,” said the girl’s father Yogendra Bauri.

On New year day this year, a couple in Bihar hugged each other and jumped into the river Ganga from the Mahatma Gandhi bridge in Patna, apparently anguished by their community’s rejection of their romance.

Soon after the incident, the police pressed divers into service but failed to recover the bodies.