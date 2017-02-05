Students to continue stir; Kerala Law Academy to start classes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Students to continue stir; Kerala Law Academy to start classes

A meeting convened on Saturday by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath to end the 26-day protest failed to break the impasse

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: A confrontation is on the cards with the management of Kerala Law Academy Law college planning to conduct classes from tomorrow, even as demonstrating students have resolved to intensify their protest.

A meeting convened on Saturday by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath to end the 26-day protest failed to break the impasse as students stuck to their main demand of resignation of the Principal Lekshmi Nair, while the management maintained that she would be kept away from the post for five years.

The management had on Saturday announced that classes would begin on Monday.

Though the students belonging to ABVP, Kerala Students Union and All India Students Federation (AISF), launched the strike under a joint action council, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have now openly joined the protest, supporting the students.

Students started the protest to fight the allegations of harassment, nepotism, mismanagement, misuse of power, the misuse of about 12 acres of land assigned to the academy and serious issues.

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Muraleedharan, MLA, who has been rallying in front of the academy at nearby Peroorkada for the past four days, said the government should intervene to avoid a tense situation.

“The government should not create a situation that would trigger tension,” he said.

Criticising the conciliation talks held on Saturday, Muraleedharan said, the Education Minister virtually acted like a ‘broker’ for the management instead of suggesting measures to find a solution to the problem.

He also justified the students’call for Nair’s resignation.

BJP State Secretary VV Rajesh, who is also on a protest in front of the college, said their protest was not only against the Law Academy, but a fight against private educational institutions that harass students.

He said BJP would continue the picket until student demands were met.

Spelling more trouble for Nair, Kerala Pulayar Mahaha Sabha, an outfit of backward community, has called for her arrest for alleged harassment of dalit students.

The Sabha leaders said that they would march to the academy on Monday.

The college is in the eye of a storm over alleged irregularities in providing internal marks and harassment of students by Nair, daughter of college secretary N Narayanan Nair, a close relative of a former Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) MLA.

The issue has also divided the The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and Communist Party of India (CPI), the two major partners in the CPI-M-led ruling Left Democratic Front, with CPI coming out in support of the students.

SFI, the students wing of pro-CPI-M, had called off the stir last week after management agreed to sack Nair from the post of principal.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Satyarthi's Nobel citation stolen

Framed Gallery

Memorial for Britain’s best known clown

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf