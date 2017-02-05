Students to continue stir; Kerala Law Academy to start classes

Thiruvananthapuram: A confrontation is on the cards with the management of Kerala Law Academy Law college planning to conduct classes from tomorrow, even as demonstrating students have resolved to intensify their protest.

A meeting convened on Saturday by the State Education Minister C Raveendranath to end the 26-day protest failed to break the impasse as students stuck to their main demand of resignation of the Principal Lekshmi Nair, while the management maintained that she would be kept away from the post for five years.

The management had on Saturday announced that classes would begin on Monday.

Though the students belonging to ABVP, Kerala Students Union and All India Students Federation (AISF), launched the strike under a joint action council, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have now openly joined the protest, supporting the students.

Students started the protest to fight the allegations of harassment, nepotism, mismanagement, misuse of power, the misuse of about 12 acres of land assigned to the academy and serious issues.

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Muraleedharan, MLA, who has been rallying in front of the academy at nearby Peroorkada for the past four days, said the government should intervene to avoid a tense situation.

“The government should not create a situation that would trigger tension,” he said.

Criticising the conciliation talks held on Saturday, Muraleedharan said, the Education Minister virtually acted like a ‘broker’ for the management instead of suggesting measures to find a solution to the problem.

He also justified the students’call for Nair’s resignation.

BJP State Secretary VV Rajesh, who is also on a protest in front of the college, said their protest was not only against the Law Academy, but a fight against private educational institutions that harass students.

He said BJP would continue the picket until student demands were met.

Spelling more trouble for Nair, Kerala Pulayar Mahaha Sabha, an outfit of backward community, has called for her arrest for alleged harassment of dalit students.

The Sabha leaders said that they would march to the academy on Monday.

The college is in the eye of a storm over alleged irregularities in providing internal marks and harassment of students by Nair, daughter of college secretary N Narayanan Nair, a close relative of a former Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) MLA.

The issue has also divided the The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and Communist Party of India (CPI), the two major partners in the CPI-M-led ruling Left Democratic Front, with CPI coming out in support of the students.

SFI, the students wing of pro-CPI-M, had called off the stir last week after management agreed to sack Nair from the post of principal.