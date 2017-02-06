Strong earthquake hits north India
A strong 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern India late Monday night, the US Geological Survey said, rattling cities as far away as the capital New Delhi.
Earthquake tremors felt in Uttarakhand, people evacuated their buildings (Visuals from Dehradun) pic.twitter.com/WIiDo5wJz9— ANI (@ANI_news) February 6, 2017
The quake struck at 10:33 pm local time (17:03 GMT) with the tremor's epicentre 35 kilometres northwest of the Himalayan town of Pipalkoti in northern India's Uttarakhand state, the USGS said.
Tremors which lasted for about 30 seconds were felt in Mussoriee, Pithoragarh, Mathura, Rishikesh, Shamli and Chandigarh, according to Indian media reports.
An AFP reporter in Delhi, some 285 kilometres south of the epicentre, said minor tremors jolted the capital, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Across the northern border in neighbouring Nepal a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan nation in 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and destroying over half a million homes.
Earthquake tremors felt in Uttarakhand, people evacuated their buildings. Locals say tremors were strong,led to chaos(Visuals from Haldwani) pic.twitter.com/oS35MHn6HD— ANI (@ANI_news) February 6, 2017
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asks for detailed report on earthquake, NDRF put on high alert— ANI (@ANI_news) February 6, 2017