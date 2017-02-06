Strong earthquake hits north India

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Strong earthquake hits north India

Tremors, which lasted for 30 seconds, were felt in Mussoriee, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Saharanpur, Pithoragarh, Mathura, Rishikesh, Shamli and Chandigarh

Image Credit: Twitter
Minor tremors jolted Indian capital Delhi, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage
 

A strong 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit northern India late Monday night, the US Geological Survey said, rattling cities as far away as the capital New Delhi.

The quake struck at 10:33 pm local time (17:03 GMT) with the tremor's epicentre 35 kilometres northwest of the Himalayan town of Pipalkoti in northern India's Uttarakhand state, the USGS said.

Tremors which lasted for about 30 seconds were felt in Mussoriee, Pithoragarh, Mathura, Rishikesh, Shamli and Chandigarh, according to Indian media reports.

An AFP reporter in Delhi, some 285 kilometres south of the epicentre, said minor tremors jolted the capital, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Across the northern border in neighbouring Nepal a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan nation in 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and destroying over half a million homes.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Teen lovers use single rope to commit suicide

Framed Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared