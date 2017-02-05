Mobile
Stinky blankets in Chhattisgarh jails to be washed for first time

The decision to wash the blankets has been taken after several complaints of skin-related diseases and allergy poured in

Gulf News
 

Raipur: More than 50,000 blankets used in the jails in central Indian state of Chhattisgarh are set to be washed for the first time after a health check of 22,000 prisoners found that most of them were suffering from skin diseases and allergies due to the stinky blankets.

The blankets, which had been used for at least five years by prisoners, were sunned to keep the fungus away.

The decision to wash the blankets has been taken after several complaints of skin-related diseases and allergies poured in.

“We have permitted to procure washing machines at a cost of Rs40 lakh [Rs4 million, Dh218,620]. Very soon, washing of blankets will be started in jails,” Director General (Jail) Girdhari Nayak said on Sunday.

Another jail department official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The department recently conducted health examination of 22,000 prisoners lodged in separate jails of the state by holding camps during which it was found that most of them were suffering from skin-related diseases and allergy. During [an] investigation, dirty blankets used by them were found to be a major reason behind it.”

It later came to light that the blankets had never been washed.

The state has five central jails, 12 district jails and 16 sub-jails, where more than 18,000 inmates are lodged. Of them, around 10,000 are being tried while 8,000 are convicts.

Each prisoner is given two-three blankets and so, a total of 54,000 blankets are being used in jails of the state.

“The department has [now] planned to wash all blankets and for the purpose has given permission to buy industrial washers in five central jails — Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Ambikapur and Jagdalpur. Very soon it will be procured,” he said.

The washing machines will have the capacity to wash 20kg at a time and so around 500 blankets will be cleaned in a day. The entire task will be completed in about four months, he added.

“The effort is being made under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. We want to improve the conditions in jails so that the inmates become good citizens. For the purpose, it is necessary that they should be both physically and mentally fit,” the DG said.

