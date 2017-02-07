Stark similarities between Rabri Devi and Sasikala

Rabri Devi and VK Sasikala

Patna: They may be from different parts of the country but there are many striking similarities between the two powerful ladies who catapulted to political centre-stage by accident — Tamil Nadu chief minister-designate Vivekanandan Krishnaveni Sasikala, more popularly known as Sasikala Natarajan, and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.

Rabri, wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and India’s most colourful politician Lalu Prasad, came straight from the kitchen to take oath as the 21st chief minister of Bihar on July 25, 1997 when her husband was morally compelled to resign after being charge-sheeted in a multi-million dollar fodder scam.

Before that, Rabri had no experience in politics let aside contesting any elections. Observers say she was better content with cooking food for her husband and her nine children. But the political compulsion forced a near-illiterate Rabri to sit on the throne and rule the state for eight years with her jailed husband guiding her in running the state administration from behind the bars.

Firstly, like her Rabri Devi, Sasikala, too, is a novice in politics and is now set to take over as the next chief minister of southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu out of political compulsions caused by sudden demise of her mentor J Jayalalitha.

Till the end of the last year, Sasikala didn’t hold any position in politics and would better appear as Jayalalitha’s ‘shadow’. It was only after Jaya’s death in December last that she was appointed AIADMK’s general secretary before finally elected the AIADMK Legislature Party leader. Earlier, she was only a close aide of Jaya.

Secondly, Rabri was accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to her known source of income. The case came to haunt her for long as she was usually seen making rounds of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) courts, which ultimately acquitted her.

Tamil Nadu CM-designate Sasikala, too, faces disproportionate assets case against her and the Supreme Court is likely to announce its judgement in the case next week. It is in light of a possible adverse judgment against her that the TN Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is said to be against a “hasty swearing-in”.

During Jaya’s three tenures as the chief minister, Sasikala was alleged to have misused her closeness to her mentor to amass huge wealth for her family, and was arrested along with Jaya in this case.

Thirdly, Rabri Devi’s elevation to the top post led to a revolt in the ruling RJD with many leaders accusing the party president of getting involved in “family politics” to keep the power within the family. Leaders like Pappu Yadav and Shankar Prasad Tekriwal openly raised a banner of revolt against party leadership and unsuccessfully tried many a time to bring down the government.

Quite like Rabri, Sasikala’s appointment for the top job has also led to revolt within the party with many said to be against her swearing in. The latest to challenge her appointment are AIADMK leader PH Pandian and his son Manoj Pandian, a Rajya Sabha member, who are against Sasikala’s elevation to the CM’s post. Jaya’s niece Deepa Jayakumar has also said Sasikala’s elevation to the post of CM was not “acceptable”.

“Their accession has been shocking, the charges levelled against them are similar, they are not chosen by the people, and the judicial cases cast a shadow over both. Yes, the story seems to be the same,” Ekta Kumar, a political expert, was quoted as saying in a local magazine.