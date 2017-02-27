Spontaneous Sehwag tweets like he hit sixes

Virender Sehwag

Dubai: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag enjoys expressing his opinion on the social media like he enjoyed hitting sixes during his playing days. Like his shots in cricket his tweets does surprise everyone. His latest tweet on Gurmehar Kaur — a Lady Sri Ram College (LSRC) student, who also happens to be a Kargil martyr’s daughter that initiated a social media campaign targeting Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) student outfit Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has created a storm.

A year ago, Kaur had also participated in a video in which she held up a placard that said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him”. Sehwag reacting to Kaur posed with another placard saying, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

As soon as Sehwag posted his message a number of celebrities and noted writers got into a Twitter war over the topic. After retiring from cricket, Sehwag has become a commentator but he has caught more attention through his tweets. He does not hesitate to tweet on any topic like he never hesitated to pick any type of delivery to hit and that too all types of wickets in cricket.

Reacting to anything is Sehwag’s habit. Speaking to Gulf News recently on how he has hit the first ball of an innings for a boundary, he said: “Never had I gone out to hit a boundary off the first ball. I was only reacting to the ball.” Sehwag’s tweets are witty and he enjoys engaging in banter like he did with British journalist Piers Morgan after India’s poor show in the Olympics. Morgan went on to point out Sehwag’s spelling mistake in the tweet. When India’s top women badminton player Saina Nehwal won the Australian Open, he tweeted: “Saina May more success keep kissing your feet, the way you keep kissing these Trophies. He also posted a picture of Nehwal kissing the trophy.

Following tennis star Serena Williams’ Wimbledon victory, he tweeted: “Her name is SereNa and she never says ‘Na’ (no) to winning titles.” His funniest one was on World Tobacco Day when he tweeted: “Smoke coming from cars should be stopped, also human beings should stop smoke coming out from themselves.”

Sehwag enjoys tweeting on birthdays of famous cricketers. About England’s hard-hitting Kevin Pietersen he tweeted: “When we used to play for Delhi, I always thought, this KP will send the ball to Connaught Place (CP) shopping centre in Delhi.” He tweeted on Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday, saying the day should be called National Helicopter day, referring to Dhoni’s favourite helicopter shot.