Spontaneous Sehwag tweets like he hit sixes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spontaneous Sehwag tweets like he hit sixes

There’s little that lies beyond his boundaries

Image Credit: Supplied
Virender Sehwag
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag enjoys expressing his opinion on the social media like he enjoyed hitting sixes during his playing days. Like his shots in cricket his tweets does surprise everyone. His latest tweet on Gurmehar Kaur — a Lady Sri Ram College (LSRC) student, who also happens to be a Kargil martyr’s daughter that initiated a social media campaign targeting Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) student outfit Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has created a storm.

A year ago, Kaur had also participated in a video in which she held up a placard that said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him”. Sehwag reacting to Kaur posed with another placard saying, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

As soon as Sehwag posted his message a number of celebrities and noted writers got into a Twitter war over the topic. After retiring from cricket, Sehwag has become a commentator but he has caught more attention through his tweets. He does not hesitate to tweet on any topic like he never hesitated to pick any type of delivery to hit and that too all types of wickets in cricket.

Reacting to anything is Sehwag’s habit. Speaking to Gulf News recently on how he has hit the first ball of an innings for a boundary, he said: “Never had I gone out to hit a boundary off the first ball. I was only reacting to the ball.” Sehwag’s tweets are witty and he enjoys engaging in banter like he did with British journalist Piers Morgan after India’s poor show in the Olympics. Morgan went on to point out Sehwag’s spelling mistake in the tweet. When India’s top women badminton player Saina Nehwal won the Australian Open, he tweeted: “Saina May more success keep kissing your feet, the way you keep kissing these Trophies. He also posted a picture of Nehwal kissing the trophy.

Following tennis star Serena Williams’ Wimbledon victory, he tweeted: “Her name is SereNa and she never says ‘Na’ (no) to winning titles.” His funniest one was on World Tobacco Day when he tweeted: “Smoke coming from cars should be stopped, also human beings should stop smoke coming out from themselves.”

Sehwag enjoys tweeting on birthdays of famous cricketers. About England’s hard-hitting Kevin Pietersen he tweeted: “When we used to play for Delhi, I always thought, this KP will send the ball to Connaught Place (CP) shopping centre in Delhi.” He tweeted on Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday, saying the day should be called National Helicopter day, referring to Dhoni’s favourite helicopter shot.

More from India

tags from this story

Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams
Kevin Pietersen
follow this tag on MGNKevin Pietersen
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Learning of husband’s death, woman dies

Framed Gallery

26,000 Iraqis flee Mosul in 10 days

GNTV Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat