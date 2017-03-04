Special prayers in Kerala for priest held in Yemen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Special prayers in Kerala for priest held in Yemen

Fr Tom Uzhunnalil belongs to Ramapuram near Pala in Kottayam district, the same district that produced India’s first Catholic saint, Alphonsa

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Prayer meetings were held in different parts of Kerala on Saturday, the day that marked one year since terrorists in Yemen took a priest from the state captive after a shoot-out that killed several people.

The state government has also formally asked the federal government to intensify efforts to free the priest who was abducted in Yemen after many of his colleagues who were working with him at a care centre for the elderly were shot dead.

Fr Tom Uzhunnalil belongs to Ramapuram near Pala in Kottayam district, the same district that produced India’s first Catholic saint, Alphonsa.

K.M. Mani, a former finance minister and a legislator from Pala for half a century, said that if required the federal government should seek the help of United Nations agencies to seek the rescue of Uzhunnalil.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of India chairman, Cardinal Mar Baselius Cleemis and some members of parliament from Kerala had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help from the federal government for Uzhunnalil’s release.

Although it is a full year since Uzhunnalil has been in captivity, it is not clear which terrorist outfit was behind the attack or where Uzhunnalil is being held captive now.

Besides local Kerala parishes that organised prayers for the release of Uzhunnalil, the Salesian community also held special prayers. Uzhunnalil is a member of the Indian Salesian order.

He was captured in Aden, Yemen on March 4, 2016 in a terrorist attack in which four Missionaries of Charity members and a dozen others were killed.

More from India

tags from this story

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job