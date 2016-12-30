Mobile
SP likely to split ahead of polls

Akhilesh’s parallel list is seen as a last-ditch attempt to pressure party president and his father Mulayam into reconsidering the candidacy of his candidates

Image Credit: PTI
Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is all set to split just ahead of the legislative assembly elections as Chief Minister (CM) Akhilesh Yadav on Friday released a list of candidates for seats already allotted by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to others.

Akhilesh’s parallel list is seen as a last-ditch attempt to pressure party president and father, Mulayam, into reconsidering the candidacy of his choices. His list of 235 candidates includes party leaders who did not make it to the list announced on Thursday by Mulayam.

Mulayam had on Wednesday declared candidates for 325 seats, and added 68 more on Thursday. He ruled out projecting Akhilesh as CM candidate.

Interestingly, Mulayam’s list has several people backed by party leader and his brother Shivpal Yadav, whose candidacy has been fiercely opposed by Akhilesh.

“The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party is in the open now, with Mulayam and Akhilesh releasing their own list of candidates for the same seats. The party is all set for a split, and it is not a good sign as elections are round the corner,” a senior party source told Gulf News.

Akhilesh released his own list after he failed to secure any commitment from Mulayam in the two hours of “emergency talks” held on Thursday.

“If you are angry with me, punish me not my friends,” Akhilesh is reported to have said to Mulayam. Sources indicated that Akhilesh may move the Election Commission to apply for a symbol for a breakaway faction and to get the SP’s ‘cycle’ symbol frozen. UP has 403 assembly seats and the SP has now named candidates for all but 10 of them. Mulayam has made it clear that the party will contest alone.

Mulayam’s cousin and party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said on Friday that 43-year-old Akhilesh should continue as CM if the party won.

“Many in Samajwadi Party do not want to see Akhilesh as chief minister again. This is not acceptable to us. The fact remains that people of the state want him back as CM,” he told media on Friday.

“I totally and wholeheartedly support Akhilesh Yadav’s candidate list.”

SP’s internal strife gives an advantage to Bharatiya Janata Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party in the upcoming state elections. Elections in the state are likely to be announced next week.

